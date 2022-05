Arrests

Bentonville

• Matthew Neagles, 35, of 8030 Maple Lane in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Neagles was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• John Caviness, 39, of 3928 Orleans Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Caviness was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.