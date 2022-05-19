FOOTBALL

Pac-12 scraps divisions

Moments after the NCAA Division I Council tossed out requirements that dictate how football conferences can determine a champion, the Pac-12 announced Wednesday that it was scrapping its divisional format for the coming season. The Pac-12 will now match the teams with the highest conference winning percentages in its title game after 11 seasons of matching winners of the North and South divisions. Other conferences are expected to follow, most notably the 14-team ACC. The ACC is looking to implement a new scheduling model as soon as 2023. NCAA rules previously required football conferences that want to play a championship game to split into divisions if they cannot play a full round-robin schedule. The D-I Council also approved Football Oversight Committee recommendations meant to aid with roster management, lifting the yearly scholarship cap of 25.

Chargers sign DL Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers continued the offseason rebuild of their defense by signing defensive lineman Morgan Fox on Wednesday. Fox will be entering his seventh year in the league. He spent his first five seasons with the Rams (2016-20) before going to the Carolina Panthers last year. Fox’s most productive season was in 2020, when Chargers Coach Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator. Fox had a career-high six sacks and nine quarterback hits. He has 103 tackles (66 solo), 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, 4 forced fumbles and 4 recoveries during his career. Fox is the third member of the Rams’ 2020 defense to join the Chargers this offseason. He joins defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and linebacker Troy Reeder. Tight end Gerald Everett also signed with the Bolts.

Eagles, CB reach deal

The Philadelphia Eagles strengthened their secondary, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback James Bradberry on Wednesday. Brad-berry, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, was released by the New York Giants on May 9 for salary reasons. He would have been a $21.9 million cap hit. Bradberry’s deal with Philadelphia reportedly is worth $7.5 million, including $7.25 guaranteed. He’ll start opposite four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s zone-heavy scheme. A second-round pick by Carolina in 2016, Bradberry spent four seasons with the Panthers and two with the Giants. He has 15 interceptions in 92 career starts.

Jets ink WR Wilson

The New York Jets signed wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $20.55 million deal Wednesday, the last of the team’s three first-round draft picks to get under contract. Wilson was the No. 10 overall pick last month out of Ohio State. He’s expected to be an immediate contributor as a rookie, giving second-year quarterback Zach Wilson a speedy vertical threat in what should be an improved offense. Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick, signed his four-year, $38.7 million deal on May 7. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson, the 26th pick, signed a four-year, $13.1 million contract Monday. Garrett Wilson had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns for Ohio State, establishing himself as one of college football’s top wide receivers. He was the second wide receiver drafted last month, two spots after Atlanta selected USC’s Drake London.

BASKETBALL Mavericks fined again

The Dallas Mavericks were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a second violation of bench decorum during their Western Conference semifinal series against Phoenix. The second fine, twice as much as the first, was issued after Dallas’ blowout Game 7 victory in Phoenix that sent the Mavericks to the West finals against Golden State. Game 1 of that series was Wednesday night in San Francisco. The league said players and a member of the coaching staff stood for extended periods, were too far from the bench area and encroached on the court during game action. Dallas beat Phoenix 123-90 on Sunday night. The previous fine was issued after Game 2 in Phoenix, won by the Suns 129-109 for a 2-0 series lead. The Mavericks rallied by winning four of the last five games. Dallas Coach Jason Kidd criticized the league after the first fine, saying the league is focusing on the wrong things. He said players cheering their teammates should be celebrated rather than punished.

TENNIS

Ruud wins in Geneva

Defending champion Casper Ruud eased into the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open on Wednesday, while three seeded players went out in the second round. The second-seeded Ruud won 6-3, 6-1 against Benoit Paire to confirm his status as the favorite to retain his title after second-ranked Daniil Medvedev was beaten Tuesday by Richard Gasquet. Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov also lost his opening match, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 against Ilya Ivashka. In a match with few break points, Ivashka saved the only one he faced against Shapovalov and converted one chance in each of the two sets he won. Ivashka will next face unseeded Joao Sousa who won 6-4, 6-3 against fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.

BASEBALL

Scherzer exits with injury

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer removed himself from a start Wednesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals with discomfort in his left side. He will have an MRI today, the team said. The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited with two outs in the sixth inning and a 1-1 count on Albert Pujols. With two runners on, Scherzer threw a slider in the dirt and immediately signaled to the New York bench that he was done. Scherzer threw 61 of his 87 pitches for strikes and left with a 6-2 lead. The Mets won the game 11-4.

CYCLING

Wine cork injures rider

An Eritrean cyclist who was celebrating a victory at the Giro d’Italia cycling competition was struck in the eye by a cork popped from a bottle of Italian sparkling wine and forced to withdraw Wednesday from the race. Biniam Girmay had just become the first Black African to win a stage at a grand tour when he won the sprint to the line in the Italian city of Jesi, the 10th stage of the 2,162-mile Giro competition on Tuesday. But he was rushed to a hospital after getting hit in the left eye by a cork he popped open during the podium celebration. Medical tests revealed a hemorrhage in his eye and the team doctor said it was “strongly recommended” he avoid physical activity. “The news about the incident felt like a cold shower,” said Girmay’s team director, Valerio Piva. “It is of course a pity to lose an element like Biniam, but the advice of the medical team is clear and the health of Biniam is our priority.” The 22-year-old Girmay still celebrated the victory over Mathieu van der Poel — one of the top riders in the sport — with his teammates when he returned from the hospital.



