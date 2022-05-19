Oz, McCormick neck-and-neck





HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania's hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It's also expected to be among the party's most competitive races with the Democrats in the fall.

The GOP nomination battle was still too early to call.

Oz led McCormick by 1,723 votes Wednesday, out of more than 1.3 million votes counted. There were tens of thousands of votes left to be counted, including at least 22,000 mail ballots and an unknown number of votes cast on election day.

Statewide, McCormick was doing better than Oz among mail ballots, while Oz was doing better among votes cast on election day. Counties also must still count provisional, overseas and military absentee ballots before they certify their results to the state by next Tuesday's deadline.

The race was close enough to trigger Pennsylvania's automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law's 0.5% margin.

Oz and McCormick emerged at their election night watch parties after midnight to say they would have to wait for vote-counting to resume, with each saying he was confident of victory. Former President Donald Trump encouraged Oz to preemptively declare victory, but Oz has made no indication of doing so.

The state's lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, won the Democratic nomination hours after undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to help him recover from a stroke he suffered on Friday.

Republican turnout exceeded 37%, the highest midterm primary turnout in at least two decades, boosted by more than $70 million in advertising and other spending.

Oz has been helped by an endorsement from Trump, while a super PAC backing McCormick weighed in heavily in the race, spending about $20 million, much of it to attack Oz.

Both men spent millions of their own dollars on the campaign, as well, and battled accusations of being carpetbaggers -- Oz moved from a mansion in New Jersey overlooking Manhattan to run, and McCormick moved from Connecticut's ritzy Gold Coast.

Oz, best known as the host of daytime TV's "The Dr. Oz Show," has been criticized among conservative groups about his positions on guns, abortion and other core conservative issues. He countered that Trump's endorsement guaranteed that he was a conservative.

Oz also was attacked repeatedly for his dual citizenship in Turkey, and he accused McCormick of making "bigoted attacks." If elected, Oz would be the nation's first Muslim senator, although he has not campaigned on that milestone. He was born in the U.S. and has said he would renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected.

McCormick is a U.S. Army combat veteran who has strong connections to the party establishment going back to his service in President George W. Bush's administration.

However, McCormick spent much of the campaign fending off accusations from rivals that he would be soft on China after leaving a hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, which does considerable business inside China with the blessing of the government there.

Trump attacked McCormick repeatedly in the final two weeks of the race, calling him a liberal, a sellout to China and part of a corrosive Washington establishment that is not "America First," Trump's label for his governing philosophy.

Nevertheless, McCormick insisted he was the most "America First" candidate in the race and closed it by airing a TV ad showing a video clip of Trump in a private 2020 ceremony congratulating McCormick, saying "you've served our country well in so many different ways."

COUNTING DELAYS

Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday's primaries.

In Pennsylvania, officials in Republican-leaning Lancaster County said the company that printed its mail ballots included the wrong ID code, preventing scanning machines from being able to read them. The problem involved at least 21,000 mailed ballots, only a third of which were scanning properly.

The glitch will force election workers to hand-mark fresh ballots, a process expected to take several days. Officials in the county, the state's sixth-most populous, pledged that all the ballots will be counted eventually.

"Citizens deserve to have accurate results from elections and they deserve to have them on election night, not days later," Josh Parsons, a Republican and vice chair of the county board of commissioners, said. "But because of this, we're not going to have final election results from these mail ballots for probably several days, so that is very, very frustrating to us."

The mail ballot misprint was just one of several voting problems to flare up on Election Day across Pennsylvania.

In Pittsburgh's Allegheny County, higher-than-expected turnout led some polling places to run low on ballots.

County spokeswoman Amie Downs said she could not confirm reports that some voters had been turned away, but said all polling locations that needed extra ballots had received them.

Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco, who also serves as an election commissioner and county GOP chair, said the situation added to concerns some Republicans have about the voting process.

"It's just giving them more reason to doubt the integrity of the election, and they can feel that things are against them," he said.

County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, a Democrat who also serves as an election commissioner, said the ballot shortages were affecting both Republican and Democratic primary voters.

"Elections Division does its best to predict turnout at each of the 1,323 precincts in Allegheny County, but it's not an exact science," Hallam said. "We'll use the reported shortages from this election to better predict how many to provide for the next election and work hard to prevent it from happening in the future."

Information for this article was contributed by Geoff Mulvihill and Michael Rubinkam of The Associated Press.





Jerry Warnement (left), a Republican member of the Franklin County, Pa., election board, and Democratic member Bob Ziobrowski work together Wednesday at their office in Chambersburg, Pa., to review and duplicate damaged absentee and mail-in ballots for the Republican U.S. Senate primary that remains too close to call. Tens of thousands of ballots were yet to be tallied as Dr. Mehmet Oz held a small lead over David McCormick. More photos at arkansasonline.com/519primaries/. (AP/Carolyn Kaster)











