North Little Rock police on Thursday evening named the woman who was shot and killed Tuesday night in an apartment complex off of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Jordan Robinson, 21, of Little Rock was found shot inside a vehicle in the 5500 block of Springvale Road at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The address is about six-tenths of a mile north of the JFK intersection with McCain Boulevard.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect has yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.