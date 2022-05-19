Pulaski County deputies arrest man charged in infant son’s killing

Pulaski County deputies on Wednesday arrested a man who is now charged with the death of his infant child in November, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

Brandon Thomas, 25, of Little Rock, is charged with second-degree murder with extreme indifference to the value of life after medical reports determined his infant died of blunt-force trauma, the release states.

On Nov. 1, 2021, deputies arrived at 1600 block of East 46th Street in response to a report of an infant that was unresponsive. The child died after attempts at medical care.

It was initially unclear if the death was criminal, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said, but the report determined the child died of trauma, and investigators determined Thomas should be charged.

Thomas appeared in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Wednesday night, where he was being held with no bond.