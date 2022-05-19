LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Ramsay to sing at WXYZ Bar, Tracy Lawrence at The Hall

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar, The Aloft, 719 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999
6-9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364
8 p.m.: Brian Kelley, The Boat Boys ($25-$30)
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock
6-8 p.m.: Nick Flora
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 823-0090; revroom.com
8:30 p.m.: The Wailers ($20 adv., $25 day of show)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30 p.m.: Reed Turchi ($10)
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
9 p.m.: Annie Ford Band, Emily Fenton ($10)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7:30 p.m.: Ed Gerhard
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Randall Shreve
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Brian Martin
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway
6-8 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 201; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Seven Hollows
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: LeAnn Rimes ($59-$99)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Highway 124
◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161; gclibrary.com
4 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com
9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Tracy Lawrence, Ella Langley ($30-$50)
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer
◼️ Rev Room
8 p.m.: Weathers with Moontower and The Orphan The Poet ($15 advance; $18 day of show)
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Curtis Grimes ($15)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30-11:45 p.m.: JD Simo with Jake La Botz ($15; $12 advance standing room, $15 day of show standing room)
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Modeling, Frailstate and The Streakers ($15)
◼️ White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: The Cary Hudson Band ($10)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.: Keith Savage and The Band of Brothers ($8)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
9 p.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
BENTON
◼️ Blue Heaven, 15228 I-30 Frontage Road; (501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com
7 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
7 p.m.: Brian Martin
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Don Tucker Band
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Lane Long & Friends
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com
7-10 p.m.: Austin Stafford
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
8 p.m.: Jon Wolfe ($15 advance; $18 day of show)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Organized Chaos
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Highway 124
◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com
8 p.m.: Aaron Goodvin ($25)
◼️ Maxine's Live, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
9 p.m.: Turtle Rush, Johnny Lawhorn and The Pentagram String Band and Abraham and The Old Gods
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: The Doodads
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 1158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7 p.m.: Brian Martin
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1221 ½ E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Mr. Lucky
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Dial Up-90s Party Band ($15)
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barrel-House Rhythm Section
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Josh Stewart
10 p.m.-2 a.m.: DJ 501
◼️ Fassler Hall
7 p.m.: Jake Lung
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
1:30 a.m.: The GMG Band
◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St.; (501) 313-4413; mockingbirdlr.com
7-9 p.m.: Brian Nahlen and Nick Devlin
◼️ Rev Room
7 p.m.: Struggle Jennings, with Caitlynne Curtis and Brianna Harness ($20 advance $25 day of show)
◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: Jason Hale & The Personal Space Invaders
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8 p.m.: Velvetina's Little Burlesque Show ($15 reserved, $10 Standing)
◼️ White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Kathryn Legendre, Dylan Earl ($10)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750
2-5 p.m.: The Arkaholics, Gene Reid Band
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.: Fonky Donkey ($7)
BEE BRANCH
◼️ Rabbit Ridge Farms, 643 Rabbit Ridge; (501) 412-8728; rabbitridgefarm.com
Dinner 6-8 p.m., 8-10 p.m.: Tragikly White ($60)
BENTON
◼️ Tyndall Park, 913 E Sevier St. ; (501) 776-5970
2 p.m.: Union 5, Psychedelic Velocity, Jason Lee Hale, St. Jukes Revival
◼️ Blue Heaven
9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (702) 379-6632
8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:3o p.m.: Covington Creek
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Shotgun Billys
◼️ Taylors' Made, 283 AR Hwy 365; (501) 470-3322
7:30 p.m.: R@ndom
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at Mad
7 p.m.: Brian Martin
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Oaklawn Event Center
7 p.m.: Don McLean $35-$45
◼️ Oaklawn, Pop's Lounge:
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Highway 124
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7 p.m.: Trey Gauthreaux
MALVERN
◼️ Malvern Country Club, 473 Clubhouse Lane; (501) 337-1482
7 p.m.: Moseley Robinson ($5, nonmembers)
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884
6:30 p.m.: Posey Hill
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
4 p.m.: The Don Tucker Trio
◼️ Whitewater Tavern
5 p.m.: Sean Harrison, Phillip Martin, $10
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616
6 p.m.: Final Four Battle of the Bands
◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054; rolandosrestaurante.com
12:30 p.m.: Chris Johns
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Beehive
3-5 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio with Earl Hesse ($15)
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall, 420 W. Markham St.; (501) 244-8800; ticketmaster.com
8 p.m.: Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams: $72
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Travis Mobley
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jocko
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
Max & Iggor Cavalera of Beneath Arise, with Warbringer, Healing Magic, Pantheon: $25
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
7 p.m.: Harbour with America Part Two ($15)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Amy LaVere & Will Sexton ($10)
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
Kevin Gates brings his "Big Lyfe Tour" for a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and tickets, $39.50-$89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.