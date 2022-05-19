LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Ramsay to sing at WXYZ Bar, Tracy Lawrence at The Hall

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, The Aloft, 719 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999

6-9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364

8 p.m.: Brian Kelley, The Boat Boys ($25-$30)

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock

6-8 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 823-0090; revroom.com

8:30 p.m.: The Wailers ($20 adv., $25 day of show)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: Reed Turchi ($10)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

9 p.m.: Annie Ford Band, Emily Fenton ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7:30 p.m.: Ed Gerhard

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Randall Shreve

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Brian Martin

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway

6-8 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 201; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Seven Hollows

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: LeAnn Rimes ($59-$99)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Highway 124

◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161; gclibrary.com

4 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Tracy Lawrence, Ella Langley ($30-$50)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ Rev Room

8 p.m.: Weathers with Moontower and The Orphan The Poet ($15 advance; $18 day of show)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Curtis Grimes ($15)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: JD Simo with Jake La Botz ($15; $12 advance standing room, $15 day of show standing room)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Modeling, Frailstate and The Streakers ($15)

[RELATED: Modeling celebrates LP drop ‘Somewhere Before’ at Vino’s]

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: The Cary Hudson Band ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Keith Savage and The Band of Brothers ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven, 15228 I-30 Frontage Road; (501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

7 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Brian Martin

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Don Tucker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Lane Long & Friends

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Austin Stafford

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8 p.m.: Jon Wolfe ($15 advance; $18 day of show)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Organized Chaos

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Highway 124

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8 p.m.: Aaron Goodvin ($25)

◼️ Maxine's Live, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Turtle Rush, Johnny Lawhorn and The Pentagram String Band and Abraham and The Old Gods

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: The Doodads

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 1158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7 p.m.: Brian Martin

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1221 ½ E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Mr. Lucky

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Dial Up-90s Party Band ($15)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barrel-House Rhythm Section

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Josh Stewart

10 p.m.-2 a.m.: DJ 501

◼️ Fassler Hall

7 p.m.: Jake Lung

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1:30 a.m.: The GMG Band

◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St.; (501) 313-4413; mockingbirdlr.com

7-9 p.m.: Brian Nahlen and Nick Devlin

◼️ Rev Room

7 p.m.: Struggle Jennings, with Caitlynne Curtis and Brianna Harness ($20 advance $25 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Jason Hale & The Personal Space Invaders

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8 p.m.: Velvetina's Little Burlesque Show ($15 reserved, $10 Standing)

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Kathryn Legendre, Dylan Earl ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750

2-5 p.m.: The Arkaholics, Gene Reid Band

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Fonky Donkey ($7)

[RELATED: Randy Houser headlines NLR’s Yadaloo festival]

BEE BRANCH

◼️ Rabbit Ridge Farms, 643 Rabbit Ridge; (501) 412-8728; rabbitridgefarm.com

Dinner 6-8 p.m., 8-10 p.m.: Tragikly White ($60)

BENTON

◼️ Tyndall Park, 913 E Sevier St. ; (501) 776-5970

2 p.m.: Union 5, Psychedelic Velocity, Jason Lee Hale, St. Jukes Revival

◼️ Blue Heaven

9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (702) 379-6632

8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:3o p.m.: Covington Creek

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Shotgun Billys

◼️ Taylors' Made, 283 AR Hwy 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30 p.m.: R@ndom

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at Mad

7 p.m.: Brian Martin

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: Don McLean $35-$45

◼️ Oaklawn, Pop's Lounge:

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Highway 124

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7 p.m.: Trey Gauthreaux

MALVERN

◼️ Malvern Country Club, 473 Clubhouse Lane; (501) 337-1482

7 p.m.: Moseley Robinson ($5, nonmembers)

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884

6:30 p.m.: Posey Hill

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

4 p.m.: The Don Tucker Trio

◼️ Whitewater Tavern

5 p.m.: Sean Harrison, Phillip Martin, $10

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

6 p.m.: Final Four Battle of the Bands

◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054; rolandosrestaurante.com

12:30 p.m.: Chris Johns

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Beehive

3-5 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio with Earl Hesse ($15)

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall, 420 W. Markham St.; (501) 244-8800; ticketmaster.com

8 p.m.: Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams: $72

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jocko

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

Max & Iggor Cavalera of Beneath Arise, with Warbringer, Healing Magic, Pantheon: $25

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

7 p.m.: Harbour with America Part Two ($15)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Amy LaVere & Will Sexton ($10)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

Kevin Gates brings his "Big Lyfe Tour" for a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and tickets, $39.50-$89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.