School news: Graduates and honor students listed

Presidential Scholars

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recently announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The Arkansas scholars include:

• Saahas Parise, Bentonville High School.

• Rachael Baltresa Thumma, Bentonville High School.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

Ole Miss

More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Among local graduates were:

Kathryn Kelly, of Fayetteville, who majored in Biological Science and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.

Kiley Robison, of Fort Smith, who majored in Forensic Chemistry and earned a Bachelor of Science from the College of Liberal Arts.

Destiny Wilson, of Harrison, who majored in Biological Science and earned a Bachelor of Science from the College of Liberal Arts.

Ellie Black, of Clarksville, who majored in Creative Writing and earned a Master of Fine Arts from the Graduate School.

Amanda Arnold, of Bentonville, who majored in Accountancy and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.

Allison Hackleman, of Fayetteville, who majored in Geological Engineering and earned a B.S. in Geological Engineering from the School of Engineering.

Alexander Sembrot, of Centerton, who majored in Mechanical Engineering and earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the School of Engineering.

May 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 169th commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 4-8. The universitywide morning convocation was held May 7 in the Grove, with UM alumnus Bradford Cobb, a celebrated music industry executive, giving the keynote address.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university located in Oxford, Miss.

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 Dean's List:

Mark Bier of Fort Smith; Erma Wise of Rogers; Carriann Sargent of Fayetteville; Claudia Davidson of Fort Smith; Amber Clines of Springdale; Melanie Fujibayashi of Greenwood; Mary Ritchie of Bella Vista; Madisyn Lanoue-Sprouse of Fayetteville; Sierra Kennedy of Siloam Springs; Tiffany Stanley of Fayetteville; Ariel Bilodeau of Fort Smith; Michael Wilson of Fayetteville; and Laken Cantwell of Alpena.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.

Located in Manchester, N.H., Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

Campbellsville

Local students who graduated from Campbellsville University this month are:

Praveen Penchala of Centerton; Pavan Thanuj Pelluru of Fayetteville; and Peng Brett Xiang of Harrison.

Located in Campbellsville, Ky., Campbellsville University is an acclaimed Christian university with more than 12,000 students offering more than 100 programs of study, including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs.

Omicron Delta Kappa

Kaitlyn Mashburn, a native of Elkins, was recently initiated into the Belmont University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5 percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society was founded in Lexington, Va., on Dec. 3, 1914.

Nebraska-Lincoln

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,612 degrees during commencement exercises May 13-14.

Among these graduating were:

Fayetteville: Joseph Jonathan Broadway, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with high distinction.

Fort Smith: Carly Marie Jahn, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

Eureka Springs: Colton Anthony Reddoch, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.

The 3,523 graduates are from 58 countries; 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and more than 250 Nebraska communities.

Cumberlands

The University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, including Rachel Reyngoudt of Huntsville.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Located in Williamsburg, Ky., the University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest private universities in Kentucky.

Mississippi

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy student Sara Green of Eureka Springs recently received the traditional white coat patch in a ceremony at the Medical Center campus in Jackson.

The patch is earned by third-year professional students and signifies the completion of coursework and moving on to serve patients and communities through clinical rotations during the final year of school. Green will now work as part of a medical team at various pharmacy sites throughout the state and region.

Bob Jones

Philomena Brechtefeld, a resident of Springdale, was among more than 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University May 6.

Brechtefeld graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Criminal Justice.

In addition to 514 students receiving bachelor's degrees, 78 students received master's degrees and 56 students received associate degrees. Two candidates earned doctorate degrees.

Since its founding in 1927, BJU has conferred over 51,905 degrees.

Located in Greenville, S.C., Bob Jones University provides an accredited Christian liberal arts education designed to "inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading."

