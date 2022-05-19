Sebastian County approves using more than $3.6 million for Greenwood library construction project

Current library

The current Sebastian County Library in Greenwood is about 5,700 square feet in size.

Source: Rene Myers, regional library director for the Scott-Sebastian Regional Library System

FORT SMITH -- A new regional library planned for Greenwood has gotten the rest of the money needed to become a reality.

Sebastian County's Quorum Court voted 12-0 to use more than $3.6 million on the project at its meeting Tuesday. John Spradlin, justice of the peace for District 5, was absent.

County Judge David Hudson said the amount includes almost $2.3 million needed to cover the remaining estimated cost of construction and $1.35 million the Quorum Court previously approved earmarking in the county general reserve fund for the project.

Jim Reynolds, a member of the Scott-Sebastian County Library Board, urged the Quorum Court to fully fund the project during the public comment portion of the meeting. He said the current library in Greenwood has been at 18 N. Adair St. since 1965. It's also a regional library serving adults and children in two counties and is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"Some people have been working on this project for 23 years," Reynolds said after the meeting. "I've been working on it for six years, and I'm just so excited because this is what I got on the library board for."

Hudson explained in a memo to the Quorum Court the cost of the library construction project is estimated at more than $5 million.

In addition to the $1.35 million earmarked, the county has $618,073 in county sales tax and regional library revenue available for the construction project and $566,060 in library millage revenue for furnishings and fixtures. The Quorum Court will consider appropriating the money at a future meeting.

Hudson has also said selling the current library building and land would provide an additional $240,000 for the project based on a 2010 appraisal of the property. However, that money wasn't included in Tuesday's action.

Rene Myers, regional library director for the Scott-Sebastian Regional Library System, has said the preferred site for the new library is about 2 acres on the northwest corner of Arkansas 10 Spur and U.S. 71 west of Greenwood.

Greenwood's City Council approved annexing about 36 acres at the location April 4. It covers six parcels owned by Jacob Burton of MJE Construction and is planned to be a mixed-use development called the Curve.

Hudson previously said Burton intends to donate the land for the library project. Jeff Turner, county administrator, said Wednesday although this hasn't happened yet, the Quorum Court's decision Tuesday will be a big step in moving it forward.

The Quorum Court also authorized applying for a Recreational Trails Program grant through the Arkansas Department of Transportation to help implement three trails totaling 3.39 miles at Bob Boyer Park in Midland.

Jay Randolph, county park administrator and golf course superintendent, provided the Quorum Court a plan for the park April 19 prepared by the Bentonville-based Progressive Trail Design. The plan includes designs for additional trails and other features such as pavilions, elevated boardwalks, mountain bike flyovers, another parking lot, hitching posts for horses and bike posts.

Randolph previously said the park, which is about 450 acres, has about 7 miles of trails, although they are "very, very rough and rugged." The trails outlined in the plan, including about 10 miles where mountain bikes can go, about 7 to 8 miles for hiking and slightly more than 4 miles of horse access, would allow visitors to more easily access the park's areas of interest.

Randolph said Tuesday the plan is intended to be implemented in three stages. The three trails that form the first stage -- a main access trail, a secondary access trail and a foot trail -- will provide access from the eastern side of the park to the western edge of the property.

"So it's going to give the community and the region the ability to really experience this park," Randolph said.

Hudson wrote in another memo implementing the trails will cost an estimated $363,900. The Recreational Trails Program grant entails an 80% federal share against a 20% local match and has a June 1 deadline. The county will provide its local match via in-kind services toward the project.

Tuesday's meeting was also the first to feature Michael Miller as justice of the peace for Sebastian County's District 12. Miller said Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed him earlier this month to serve out the remainder of Rebekah Schwartz's two-year term in the position.

Schwartz, along with her husband, Stephen Schwartz, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to felony theft of government funds and aiding and abetting the theft of government funds, according to a news release from Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office March 7. The Quorum Court approved officially declaring Rebekah Schwartz's seat vacant March 15.