Splash pads to visit this summer in Central Arkansas

Staying cool in the summer heat isn’t easy, but visiting a local splash pad can help. Some are already open for the season while others may not open until later in the summer, so check dates and hours of operation before heading out.

Peabody Splash Park: 202 La Harpe Blvd., Little Rock.

Near the Junction Bridge, Peabody Adventure Park offers a variety of ways to play including a splash pad. Enjoying the park is free.

Riverfront Park: 3 Statehouse Plaza, Little Rock.

Near the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden, this splash pad is intended for children 5 and under. There is no admission fee.

War Memorial Park: 5511 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

War Memorial Park offers a large splash pad area near a playground. Playing at the park is free.

Crump Park: 904 W.33rd St., Little Rock.

This splash pad has buckets, sprayers and more, all available to the public for free.

Glenview Community Center: 4800 E. 19th St., North Little Rock.

This community center offers a splash pad free for anyone to use.

Maumelle Play & Splash: Next to Maumelle Library, 10 Lake Pointe Drive, Maumelle.

This park is designed to be accessible to children with disabilities. It is free to use.

Splash Zone: 201 W. Martin St., Jacksonville.

Splash Zone offers a variety of water-based fun including pools, slides and a splash pad. Admission is $5 for those ages 2 and up.

Bishop Park: 6401 Boone Road, Bryant.

Playing at this splash pad is free for members of the aquatic center or day passes are $5 per person.

Tyndall Park: 913 E. Sevier St., Benton.

Located in an almost 25-acre park, visitors to this splash pad have no shortage of other activities to round out a day of free fun.

Laurel Park: 2310 Robinson Ave., Conway.

The splash pad in Laurel Park offers dump buckets, misters, sprayers and more. It is free to use.

Fifth Avenue Park: 600 Fifth Ave., Conway.

Another Conway option, the Fifth Avenue Park splash pad is free to use.