State championship report: Long shot Cardinals make final

There may not have been more of a long shot to win a state championship this spring than Farmington, which only started a varsity soccer program three years ago and had one season mostly wiped out by Covid-19.

But Farmington will indeed have a chance to win it all when the Cardinals meet Clarksville in the Class 4A boys state championship game at 10 a.m. in Benton. A crowd of well-wishers and a police escort to lead the team's bus out of town is expected to appear when the Cardinals depart Farmington High School at 1 p.m. on Friday. The Cardinals will spend Friday night in Bryant before arriving in Benton for an early game Saturday morning.

Farmington and Clarksville have quickly developed a rivalry as 4A-West Conference members. Farmington fought Clarksville to a 1-1 draw before losing 3-0 to the Panthers on their home field in the championship game of the league tournament.

"The game was 1-0 until they scored two goals in the final 18 minutes," Farmington coach Josh Fonville said. "Clarksville is extremely fast. Their kids use their speed to get ahead and get a goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation."

Farmington started state tournament play with a 2-0 victory over Wynne then followed with a 3-2 win over Pulaski Academy in a quarterfinal game. The Cardinals then punched their first-ever ticket to a championship soccer match by beating DeQueen 1-0 in a semifinal game.

Farmington is led by Mateo Carbonel, who has 10 goals in the season, including the only score of the game against DeQueen. Carbonel also contributed three assists in the 3-2 win over Pulaski Academy.

Farmington is strong defensively with senior Steven Gomez guarding the net for the Cardinals.

"We've had a full defensive effort in the back and Steven has been solid all year," Fonville said. "He's not made any mistakes. PA has scored a lot of points, sometimes 7, 9, or 5, and to hold them to two goals was outstanding."

-- Rick Fires

CLARKSVILLE

Loss is motivation

A season-ending loss can turn out to be a great motivator. That was the case for the Clarksville boys soccer team last year in the state tournament.

The Panthers, a top seed, were downed in the first round to a very talented No. 4 seed in Nashville, which advanced all the way to the semifinals.

Clarksville didn't want that to happen again this season. They came back better than ever and now find themselves in the Class 4A state championship game against Farmington. The programs face off Saturday at 10 a.m. in Benton.

"It was a good learning experience for them," Clarksville coach Bryan Qualls said. "You can't take anything for granted. If you have a bad game, teams will make you pay. They have really bounced back. This is the best I've seen us play. We go back and argue about 2007, our last championship team, and who would win. But position by position, our guys are playing very well."

It has been a team effort making it back to the final for the first time since 2012. Cody Qualls, Blay Soe, Kaw Htoo, Eric Trevino, Nixon Galindo, Miguel Aguilar and Jose De La Rosa all have had goals in this state tournament run. Goalkeeper Juan De La Rosa and the defense has been a big factor as well. Clarksville has allowed just one goal and has back-to-back shutouts in the tournament.

Bryan Qualls, who is in year 21 at Clarksville, points to the togetherness among the team on and off the field being a huge factor in this year's success.

"A lot of it has to do with chemistry," he said. "These guys care and share the ball very well. It seems like guys are at the right place at the right time. They have worked hard."

Clarksville (20-1-1) is no stranger to Farmington (12-2-3). The programs tied 1-1 in a regular season meeting and Clarksville pulled away for a 3-0 win earlier this month in the 4A-West conference tournament championship game. Clarksville is unbeaten in its past 17 games. The lone loss the season was to 6A powerhouse Russellville, who made the state final again.

-- Harold McIlvain

SOFTBALL

Bentonville in familiar place

The Lady Tigers will make the program's sixth consecutive state championship game appearance, but Coach Kent Early said the success of the program has not caused his players to be complacent.

Early said this year's team has a competitive nature, which has been a driving force behind the team's 23-3 record. All three losses have been to nationally ranked Benton.

"They show up and work hard every day," said Early. "They do everything that we ask them to do. And they are pretty focused."

The Lady Tigers tore through the first two rounds of the 6A state softball tournament, outscoring North Little Rock and Bryant by a combined 24-7. They went 14-0 in the 6A-West Conference.

Bentonville will take on Cabot at 7 p.m. today in Benton for the state championship. The Lady Tigers are seeking the program's fifth state championship since 2016. The lone blemish on the title run was a 5-3 loss to Cabot in 2019.

The Lady Tigers have a potent offense with .398 team batting average and 40 home runs. Bentonville has six players batting over .400 with a minimum of 40 at-bats, and three players with seven or more home runs.

"These players want to keep this tradition going," said Early when asked what drives this team. "It's hard, honestly. It's hard because there's expectations. And some people can handle it and some people can't. The reality of the situation is, you're coming into a successful program, and if this thing's going to keep going, then you need to keep evolving as a program and continue to get better. And they've accepted that challenge."

-- Chip Souza

BASEBALL

BENTONVILLE

No surprise for Tigers

Bentonville will play for its first state title since it won in 2015 when it takes on Conway in the Class 6A State Championship at 4 p.m. today at Benton.

The Tigers (23-10) will do so after they entered the Class 6A State Tournament as the fourth seed from the 6A-West. Bentonville then advanced to the championship game when it scored six runs after being down to its final out and taking a 7-3 win over Springdale Har-Ber, last year's state runnerup, in Saturday's semifinal game.

"It has sunk in a little bit," Bentonville coach Todd Abbott said. "Reflecting on it, this group is certainly capable of what it has just done, so it's not necessarily a surprise to be playing well and playing like that.

"It's always tough in a single-elimination tournament, especially when you've seen some of these teams before. It was just tough to get in with our conference being a jumbled mess and everybody beating up on each other. We got it, which was great, and we're playing well and enjoying the moment."

Bentonville went through its share of ups and downs throughout the course of conference play. It eventually led to the Tigers being one of three teams that finished 6-8 in league play.

Abbott, however, said one constant he saw from his players was how they approached every game and every practice. That mindset has remained the same this week.

"These guys, the atmosphere has been the same," Abbott said. "You wouldn't be able to tell today from two weeks ago. These guys go out and take care of their business every day. They are intentional in what they do, and I've been very pleased with that.

"Obviously, it's an exciting time. An opportunity awaits, but they've certainly taken care of the opportunities in the present with each day."

-- Henry Apple