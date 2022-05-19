State in view for new defense plant

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Airbus announced a commitment Wednesday to build an Airbus manufacturing facility in Arkansas to support the defense industry -- if they win a contract from the U.S. Air Force that has yet to be put out for bid. The manufacturing facility would create from 60 to 100 jobs, officials said.

Under the proposal, Airbus would manufacture the LMXT strategic tanker boom refueling system at an undisclosed location in western Arkansas.

"No location has been announced, but we anticipate the work will generate 60 to 100 jobs, largely focusing on high-skill aerospace manufacturing work," Lockheed Martin spokesperson Stephanie Stinn said Wednesday in an email statement. "Today's announcement is a commitment from Lockheed Martin and Airbus that the LMXT boom system will be built in Arkansas should the LMXT receive a contract from the U.S. Air Force. Airbus will manufacture the boom in western Arkansas."

The system will support the U.S. Air Force's aerial refueling missions. The Air Force has not yet released a request for proposal detailing the manufacturing requirements or a time frame to build it.

"We are excited to continue expanding our U.S. footprint by partnering with the state of Arkansas to create the LMXT refueling boom production site and center of excellence," C. Jeffrey Knittel, chairman and chief executive officer of Airbus Americas, said in a news release. "It is an honor to bring Airbus innovation to the state for this and future manufacturing opportunities."

Company officials said Arkansas was a natural fit for the site because of the state's existing manufacturing-trained workforce.

Lockheed Martin has a robust manufacturing presence in Arkansas dating back to 1978, when the company added a missile manufacturing plant in Camden. The facility, with just more than 1,000 employees, is a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for Lockheed Martin's missiles and fire control programs.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson welcomed news of the projected expansion in Arkansas.

"Lockheed Martin consistently sets the standard for aerospace and defense worldwide and significantly contributes to Arkansas' robust aerospace and defense industry," the governor said. "Arkansas has the tools in place to help high-tech manufacturing succeed, and I'm pleased that Lockheed Martin and Airbus see themselves growing here in our state as they look to the future in the defense industry."