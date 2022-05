1. Sliced bread browned by heat.

2. Most adults have 32 of them. A single one is called a --------.

3. One is atop the Statue of Liberty.

4. Ink in the form of a powder that you put into a printer.

5. A medicine that strengthens and invigorates.

6. An absorbent cloth for wiping or drying.

7. The body excluding the head, neck and limbs.

8. The whole amount.

9. A keepsake or souvenir.

ANSWERS:

1. Toast

2. Tooth

3. Torch

4. Toner

5. Tonic

6. Towel

7. Torso

8. Total

9. Token