This date in baseball

1910 Cy Young won the 500th game of his career as the Cleveland Indians beat the Washington Senators 5-4 in 11 innings.

1910 Boston beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 for the first time in 26 tries.

1942 Paul Waner of the Boston Braves got his 3,000th career hit off Pittsburgh's Rip Sewell in a 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Pirates.

1956 Pittsburgh's Dale Long hit a ninth-inning home run against the Chicago Cubs. It was Long's first of eight straight games with a home run.

1962 Stan Musial of St. Louis became the National League career hits leader. The 41-year-old got a ninth inning single for his 3,431st hit and moved past Honus Wagner. The Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1.

1968 After hitting 10 home runs in six games, Frank Howard of the Washington Senators was stopped by pitcher Earl Wilson of Detroit, which won the game 5-4.

1981 Pittsburgh's Jim Bibby gave up a leadoff single to Terry Harper of the Atlanta Braves, then retired the next 27 batters for a 5-0 one-hitter. Bibby also hit two doubles.

1998 Mark McGwire hit three two-run home runs against Philadelphia. It was the second time this season and fourth time in his career McGwire hit three home runs in a game. McGwire became the 12th player to have two three-home run games in a season.

2000 Jason Kendall hit for the cycle and drove in a career-high five runs, leading Pittsburgh to a 13-1 rout of St. Louis. Kendall had a two-run home run in the first inning, an RBI single in the second, a double in the third and a two-run triple in the eighth.

2004 Atlanta's 45-year-old Julio Franco broke his own record for the oldest player to hit a pinch-hit homer. Franco, who had a pinch-hit homer two weeks earlier against San Diego, hit a two-out, two-run home run to tie the game at 4-4 in the eighth. The Braves lost 6-4 in 11 innings to the Diamondbacks.

2008 Boston's Jon Lester shut down Kansas City 7-0 for the first no-hitter in the majors this season. The 24-year-old lefty, who survived cancer to pitch the World Series clincher for the Red Sox last fall, allowed two baserunners, walking Billy Butler in the second inning and Esteban German to open the ninth.

2009 Washington became the fourth team in major league history to score at least five runs in each game of a six-game losing streak. The Nationals lost 8-5 in 10 innings to Pittsburgh after they rallied to tie the game with a run in the ninth, but another letdown from a bullpen with a collective 1-14 record allowed them to join the 1929 Pirates, 2004 Cincinnati Reds and 2005 Texas Rangers.

