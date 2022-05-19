Turner’s three-run blast lifts Dodgers to sweep

LOS ANGELES -- Walker Buehler tossed his first career shutout against the Arizona Diamondbacks last month. He wasn't nearly as sharp facing them again.

Still, Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-3 victory on Wednesday to complete a four-game sweep.

"Not a great outing," Buehler said after allowing two runs and six hits in five innings. "It's my eighth start, I probably should be in game shape by now, but I've struggled. It's tough to not go and perform the way you think you ought to."

Justin Turner picked up the Dodgers with a three-run home run in the fourth inning, helping them win their fifth in a row. Los Angeles finished off a 5-3 homestand that included eight games in seven days and four within 42 hours.

"It's tough, but no one complained," Manager Dave Roberts said.

Like Buehler, Turner is still finding his way. He's batting just .203, but is hitting .361 with runners in scoring position and leads the team with 28 RBI.

"It certainly helps to have all these guys in front of you," Turner said, referring to Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner, among others. "It's a lot more fun to go up and hit."

David Price came off the covid-19 list and made a key contribution in relief as Los Angeles sent Arizona to its fifth loss in a row.

Turner sent a 3-2 pitch from Zach Davies (2-2) into the lower left-field pavilion in his 1,300th major league game, putting the Dodgers back in front 4-2 in the fourth inning. Turner was a non-roster invitee to spring training in 2014 and three years later was MVP of the NL Championship Series.

Buehler (5-1) struck out four and walked two. Daniel Hudson pitched the ninth to earn the save.

BREWERS 7, BRAVES 6 Keston Hiura returned to the majors led off the 11th with a two-run home run off Jesse Chavez (0-1), capping a comeback from a 4-0, fourth-inning deficit.

METS 11, CARDINALS 4 Pete Alonso homered and drove in four runs as New York beat St. Louis.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 4 (10) Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and Washington beat Miami.

PHILLIES 3, PADRES 0 Zack Wheeler (2-3) struck out nine over seven shutout innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia beat San Diego.

PIRATES 3, CUBS 2 Rookie Jack Suwinski hit a tiebreaking home run and Pittsburgh ended Chicago's four-game winning streak.

ROCKIES 5, GIANTS 3 C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run home run off Jose Alvarez (1-1) in a three-run eighth, and Colorado stopped its 12-game losing streak against San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 5, BLUE JAYS 1 Ty France hit a two-run home run, Marco Gonzales pitched six solid innings to snap a five-start winless streak and Seattle beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.

RANGERS 6, ANGELS 5 (10) Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to send Texas over Los Angeles.

RAYS 6, TIGERS 1 Isaac Paredes hit a pair of home runs against his former teammates to double his career big league total.

RED SOX 5, ASTROS 1 Nick Pivetta (2-4) pitched a two-hitter, Xander Bogaerts hit a home run, Rafael Devers added an RBI double and Boston beat Houston.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 2 MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt hit home runs as Kansas City beat Chicago.

TWINS 14, ATHLETICS 4 Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and Minnesota set a season high for runs in a victory over Oakland.

YANKEES 3, ORIOLES 2 Gerrit Cole (4-0) outpitched Jordan Lyles (2-4) in a duel of veteran right-handers, and New York squeezed past Baltimore to clinch its ninth consecutive series win.

