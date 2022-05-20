Arkansas adds more than 400 new covid cases for second day in a row

An uptick in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases continued on Thursday as the state's case count rose by 403.

For the fourth of the past seven days , however, and the sixth day so far this month, the state didn't report an increase in covid-19 deaths.

The death toll, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, remained at 11,426.

After rising the previous three days, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 remained at 58.

Except for the spike of 462 cases on Wednesday, the increase in cases on Thursday was the largest since March 22, a time when the state's new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports faxed in by providers weeks earlier during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Before Wednesday, the largest daily increase since then had been the 287 cases that were added on Tuesday.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said the increase Thursday was in line with what he expected after Wednesday's jump.

Pointing to what's happened in states that began experiencing a similar uptick earlier, he said he expects Arkansas' new case total today to be comparable with ones on Wednesday and Thursday and for next week's numbers to be even higher.

"The signs are pointing upward still," Cima said.

















"Until we have any kind of indication that things are going to be plateauing out, I think the default is that we'll continue on this path similar to what other states that have come before us have done."

Even the increasing case numbers capture only a portion of the actual infections. That's especially true now that at-home tests, the results of which aren't typically reported to the Health Department, have become more widely available.

"Anecdotally, my family and friends that are boosted or what have you and dodged this thing for two years -- I keep getting texts about, now they're turning up positive, and they're at-home tests," Cima said.

"I would expect that the overall number of cases that are truly out there is a bit higher than what we've reported here."

ACTIVE CASES RISE

Already at its highest level since the week ending March 27, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Thursday to 266.

At its highest level since March 7, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 151, to 2,914, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

Previously at its lowest level since March 2020, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by one, to seven.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number who were in intensive care fell by three, to 15, which was tied with the number on April 26, April 30 and May 1 for the lowest since at least May 2020.

At its 11 hospitals around the state, Baptist Health had 17 covid-19 patients on Thursday, including six who were in intensive care and three who were on ventilators, spokesman Matt Dishongh said in an email.

He said the number of people getting tested at the drive-thru clinic at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock had increased from 40 to 60 a day last week to 50 to 80 a day this week.

"Across the Baptist Health system, testing numbers averaged about 150 per day a month ago and are now up to 250 per day on average over the last week," Dishongh said.

Arkansas Children's, which has hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, had four covid-19 patients on Thursday, the same number as on Wednesday and down from five as of Tuesday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

MAP UPDATED

Despite the uptick in new cases, an update on Thursday to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map of "covid-19 community" levels resulted in all 75 of Arkansas' counties being labeled as having a "low" level of covid-19.

Previously, 11 counties, including Pulaski, were labeled as having "medium" level due to the number of weekly hospital admissions for covid-19 in two service areas used by the CDC to calculate hospital metrics.

The level fell to low on Thursday after the number of admissions per 100,000 residents in the two areas, one in Central Arkansas and the other in northern Arkansas, fell below 10, the cutoff for a county to be listed in the low category.

It was the seventh week in a row that no county in the state had a "high" covid-19 level, which triggers a recommendation that people wear masks in indoor public places.

In counties with a medium level, the CDC recommends people who are immunocompromised or at high risk of severe covid-19 illness talk to their health care providers about whether they should wear masks or take other precautions.

People in those counties also should consider wearing masks around people who have a high risk of severe illness, according to the CDC.

In counties with low covid-19 levels, the CDC doesn't have a recommendation about whether people should wear masks.

INFECTION ESTIMATES

Also on Thursday, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences said a study by its researchers estimated that just over 15% of Arkansas adults had been infected with the coronavirus by December 2020.

The study, published last month in the journal Public Library of Science One, was based on a random sample of more than 1,500 adults, contacted by phone from May 2020 to December 2020, who agreed to answer questions and have their blood tested for antibodies developed in response to covid-19.

The study indicated that 348,000 Arkansas adults had been infected. The researchers said that was about 183,000 more than the number of infections that had been identified at that point through diagnostic testing.

"The analyses also showed a four-fold increase in COVID-19 prevalence from the first two months in which data were collected to November/December," the researchers wrote in the journal article.

Compared with non-Hispanic whites, Black people were about 40% more likely to have had an infection, and Hispanics were more than twice as likely.

Infections were also more common among young people, people with less than a college education and people who worked in high-risk jobs such as child care workers, nursing assistants and police officers.

People who had an encounter with someone known to have covid-19 were also more likely to have been infected, especially if the other person was in the same household.

"At the start of the pandemic there was a major emphasis on contact tracing," the study's lead author, Victor Cardenas, a now-retired epidemiologist with UAMS' Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, said in a news release highlighting the study.

"Early on, there was also a major emphasis on social distancing and effectively limiting the contact of people with one another. The social distancing worked."

The overall estimate of the number of adults who had been infected was higher than that found by an ongoing study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That study, based on tests of blood samples collected for routine medical screenings unrelated to covid-19, found that about 8% of Arkansas adults had been infected by December 2020.

By late February of this year, the CDC study found the percentage had risen to almost 60%.

Among Arkansas children, the CDC study found the percentage who had been infected at some point in the past rose from 13.6% in December 2020 to 81.3% this February.

Among Arkansans of all ages, the estimated percentage who had been infected by late February was 64%.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 85, on Thursday, followed by Washington County with 51 and Benton County with 30.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 839,836.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 1,773, which was smaller by 58 than the daily increase a week earlier.

About 42% of the most recent increase was from doses classified on the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard as not having an "available dose number."

That's how the department is listing second booster doses, which were authorized in March for people who are 50 or older or have compromised immune systems.

The count of doses for people receiving the vaccine for the first time rose by 410, which was up by 24 compared to the increase in first doses a week earlier.

After rising a day earlier, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,432, which was still up from an average of 1,377 a day the previous week.

The average for first doses rose to 324.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Thursday at 66.9%, and the percentage who were fully vaccinated remained at 54.6%.

The percentage of those fully vaccinated who had received a booster dose remained at 40%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it continued to rank 47th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Wyoming.

Nationally, 77.7% of people had received at least one dose, and 66.5% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 46.4% had received a booster dose.