Arkansas reports 315 more covid cases as death toll rises by 6

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 315. It was the third-largest daily increase in almost two months, behind the increases reported Wednesday and Thursday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by six, to 11,432.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by five, to 63, after not changing on Thursday. Friday's count was just short of this month's high of 64, which was reached on May 10.

Friday's increase in total covid-19 cases followed spikes of 462 cases on Wednesday and 403 on Thursday. Except for those, it was the largest one-day increase since March 22, a time when the state’s new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports faxed in by providers weeks earlier during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 271. It was already at its highest level since the week ending March 27.

With new infections outnumbering recoveries, the number of covid cases in the state that were considered active rose by 102, to 3,016. It was the first time the total had topped 3,000 since March 7.

After rising by one on Thursday, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at seven.

The number in intensive care, which had falled on each of the previous two days, rose Friday by four, to 19.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 840,151 cases of covid-19. Of those, 825,467 are considered recovered.

