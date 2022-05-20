The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 20, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-120. Jeffrey Brown v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se motion for belated appeal granted.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-21-327. Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC, d/b/a Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; Central Arkansas Nursing Centers, Inc.; Nursing Consultants, Inc.; and Michael Morton v. Andrew Phillips, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy Phillips, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Dorothy Phillips; and on Behalf of Themselves and All Others Similarly Situated, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Remanded with instructions. Special Justice Gregory Vardaman joins. Baker, Hudson, and Wynne, JJ., dissent. Wood, J., not participating.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-21-430. Robert Fischer v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-22-16. Tony Franklin Wilson v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-19-421. Robert Woodward v. State of Arkansas, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-20-403. Tracy Duane Wright v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CV-21-314. Randall Thomas McArty v. Mary Claire McLaurin, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed. Womack, J., concurs without opinion.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-21-539. Robert Lee Williams, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Nevada County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Womack and Webb, JJ., concur without opinion.

CV-21-479. James Middlebrooks v. Solomon Graves, Secretary, Arkansas Community Correction; and John Felts, Chairman, Arkansas Parole Board, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Womack, J., concurs without opinion.