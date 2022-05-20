ASU professor selected for science initiative

An Arkansas State University botany professor will spend a year in Washington, D.C., contributing to international science policy as a Jefferson Science Fellow.

Travis Marsico is one of 14 scholars selected for the program, an initiative designed "to further build capacity for science, technology, and engineering expertise within the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development," according to the fellowship announcement.

Marsico will work in the State Department's Office of the Geographer and Global Issues, according to ASU's announcement of his selection for the program.

"What I will be doing is contributing my own scientific expertise for international policy, but then learning how policy is created and implemented, as well," Marsico said in a statement.

At ASU, Marsico is associate chair of the university's Department of Biological Sciences.

He also oversees what's known as the A-State Herbarium, a collection of more than 24,000 plant specimens "curated, stored and catalogued systematically," according to project's website.

Marsico is a graduate of Mountain Home High School.