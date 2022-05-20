BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP CAPSULES

CLASS 4A

Valley View Blazers (29-6) vs. Harrison Goblins (21-12)

GAME TIME 7 p.m.

WHERE Everett Baseball Field, Benton

VALLEY VIEW

CONFERENCE 4A-3

COACH Josh Allison

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 390/120

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Farmington 15-3 (state first round), def. Arkadelphia 12-5 (state quarterfinals), def. Shiloh Christian 9-1 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY A victory today would be the Blazers’ fourth championship. They also won titles in 2008, 2009 and 2021. … Valley View went 15-2 before suffering its first loss to a team from Arkansas (7-5 to Marion). … The Blazers, winners of eight of their last nine, have scored at least 10 runs 22 times. … Pitcher Preston Watlington threw 111 pitches and struck out six in Valley View’s 9-1 victory over Shiloh Christian in the semifinal round.

HARRISON

CONFERENCE 4A-1

COACH Matt Rodden

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 289/198

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Star City 14-6 (state first round), def. Pulaski Academy 4-3 (state quarterfinals), def. Huntsville 17-11 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Rodden spent nine years as an assistant coach before assuming the head coaching job in 2019. … Harrison, which started the season 3-5, has won five of its last six games. The Goblins dropped a 13-10 decision to Huntsville in the 4A North Regional title game but returned the favor by beating the Eagles in the state semifinals. … Of the team’s 21 victories, 17 have come by at least four runs. … The Goblins previously won titles in 2008 and 2015.





CLASS 1A

Taylor Tigers (18-4-2) vs. Nemo Vista Red Hawks (19-9)

GAME TIME 1 p.m.

WHERE Everett Baseball Field, Benton

TAYLOR

CONFERENCE 1A-8

COACH Brian Fowler

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 264/122

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Sacred Heart 14-4 (state first round), def. West Side Greers Ferry 11-9 (state quarterfinals), def. Mount Ida 11-1 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Eleven of the past 12 games have resulted in victories for Taylor. … The Tigers have been a semifinalist 11 times since 2001, winning five state championships during that timespan. … The only Class 1A team that has beaten Taylor is Ouachita, which escaped with an 8-7 win during the regional title game on May 9. … Murfreesboro and Hope registered ties with the Tigers on back-to-back days (March 24-25).

NEMO VISTA

CONFERENCE 1A-4

COACH Cuyler Marty

RUNS FOR/AGAINST 211/125

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Hermitage 9-4 (state first round), def. Izard County 8-6 (state quarterfinals), def. Ouachita 6-1 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Nemo Vista is making its third appearance in the title game and will be looking to win its first title since 1996. … The Red Hawks have won eight straight games since going through a 1-3 stretch from April 15-22. … Ouachita had outscored Nemo Vista 30-4 during a two-game series earlier in the season before losing to the Red Hawks 6-1 last week in the semifinals. … Nemo Vista was knocked out in the second round in the postseason a year ago.