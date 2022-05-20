Calendar 5-20-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Election-related dates set

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds voters of upcoming dates in preparation for the primary election: Early voting continues at the courthouse through Friday, May 20, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 21, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 23, (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) May 17 -- Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. May 20 -- Last day to transfer voters into Jefferson County. May 24 -- Election day (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the polling locations). Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Friday, May 20

Art league to host event for Inis Ray

The Pine Bluff Art League (PBAL) will honor Inis Danley Ray during a solo art exhibition with a free opening reception from 5-7 p.m. May 20. The exhibit will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center's main lobby, 211 W. Third Ave. The league invites the community to attend and meet Ray and other area artists and view her work.

PBHS graduation set

Area graduations are being held. Friday, May 20: Pine Bluff High School will hold graduation at 7 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Through Friday, May 20

Aquatics Center offers scholarships

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center is offering scholarships for high school seniors. Three awards are available: 1st Prize: $200 cash plus 90-day family membership; 2nd Prize: $50 cash plus 90-day family membership; 3rd Prize: $25 cash plus 90-day family membership, according to a news release. Applicants must have a grade point average of 3.2 or higher. They must be a high school senior applying or accepted to Southeast Arkansas College or the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and must complete a 500 word essay. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 20. For details, call (870) 850-7620 or visit www.pinebluffaquatics.com. Applications are available at https://form.jotform.com/220936485010148.

Saturday, May 21

PB church plans fun day

Faith Bible Baptist Church, 2803 Kenwood Drive, invites the community to its Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be games, refreshments, and fellowship, according to a spokesman.

House of Bread opens pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry May 21 from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis and only one box will be given per household. Clients must bring utility bills and driver's license or ID. Everyone is required to wear a mask, according to a news release. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022 if they haven't already done so. Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required, according to the release.

Yoga in The Loft set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Yoga in the Loft every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. People may exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence Love, aka FloEssence. The next session is May 21. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. The cost is with a pay-what-you-can; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. Details: asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375.

ART Lab: Youth Printmaking event set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Kristin McCaslin, who will lead ART LAB from 1-3 p.m. May 21 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Students ages 7 and older will draw inspiration from contemporary artists and be taught the basics of printmaking. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Monday, May 23

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. May 23 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sarah Reap, assistant superintendent at the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Reap will discuss Cane Creek State Park in Lincoln County as well as other state parks, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

A&P finance panel to meet

The finance committee of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at noon May 23 at 623 S. Main St. on the second floor of the ARTSpace on Main, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Tuesday, May 24

Election day

Primary elections will be held at the polling sites May 24 beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Caregivers, supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. May 24 via Zoom. The topic will be Alzheimer's/Dementia Disease and the speaker will be Cheryl D. Jackson-Golden, PhD, of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. She has more than 20 years of health care experience, including specialized training in dementia and Alzheimer's. Interested people may join the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81945068345?pwd=eTNNcS9wVDVsNENpajJWRndNc05Mdz09. The meeting ID is 819 4506 8345 and passcode is 877288. Participants may also call +13126266799 (Chicago) or +19292056099 (New York) and use the same ID and passcode numbers. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency on Aging, (870) 543-6309.

Civic panel to meet

The conference call meeting of the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will be held at noon May 24. To join the conference call, participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email bdavis@pinebluff.com or tlrash@pinebluff.com. They will email the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

Beginning Tuesday, May 24

Election board to meet

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners, called two board meetings, according to a news release. The board will hold an election day meeting on May 24 beginning at 7 a.m. The commission will remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at the election center, 123 Main St., at approximately 9 p.m. In the event commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to the release. The commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. May 25 at the election center. Agenda items include: public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker.) New business includes adjudicate any provisional and absentee ballots, and approve manual audit of unofficial election results.