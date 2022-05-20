Camp Siloam opens new bunkhouse for campers in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Camp Siloam dedicated its new Chinchilla Bunkhouse on May 13.

The new Chinchilla Bunkhouse replaced the Moose Bunkhouse, which was destroyed when two tornadoes touched down on Oct. 21, 2019, in Siloam Springs. Following a short program, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, and guests were then allowed to tour the bunkhouse.

"We are so grateful for the completion of the Chinchilla Bunkhouse," said Jason Wilkie, executive director for Camp Siloam in a press release. "This building is a symbol of God's faithfulness to his ministry here at Camp Siloam."

On hand for the event were Architect Steve Elliott, Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert, Director of Community Outreach Lindsey Taylor and a few chamber ambassadors.

The Moose Bunkhouse was declared a total loss when a large oak tree fell through it during the tornado, the release states. Church Mutual, Camp Siloam's insurance company, reimbursed the camp for the loss of the bunkhouse, which was the seed money for the new Chinchilla Bunkhouse.

Construction was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release states. Concerned over what losing an entire summer would mean for the survival of Camp Siloam, the camp's board of trustees said the reimbursement should be held as a reserve in case the camp could not continue, the release states.

During the summer of 2021, the camp operated at reduced capacity with the loss of 120 beds, the release states. Following a $400,000 gift from a friend of the camp, the board of trustees approved the start of the construction on the Chinchilla Bunkhouse, the release states.