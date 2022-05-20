SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP CAPSULES

TODAY

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Valley View Lady Blazers (15-10) vs. Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins (20-0-1)

GAME TIME 10 a.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Benton

VALLEY VIEW

CONFERENCE 4A North

COACH Ron Teat

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Prairie Grove 2-0 (first round), def. De Queen 5-2 (quarterfinals), def. Harrison 2-1 (semifinals)

PULASKI ACADEMY

CONFERENCE 4A East

COACH Chris Owen

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Nashville 14-0 (first round), def. Shiloh Christian 3-0 (quarterfinals), def. Brookland 6-0 (semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy hasn't lost in 43 consecutive games dating back to last season. ... Valley View started the season 3-9 -- a span that included a seven-game losing streak. ... The Lady Bruins, who beat Harrison in last year's title match, beat Valley View 3-0 on March 10. ... The last time the Lady Blazers won a state title was in 2014. ... Pulaski Academy has recorded 17 shutouts this season.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Siloam Springs Lady Panthers (20-3) vs. Searcy Lady Lions (16-0-1)

GAME TIME Noon

WHERE Panther Stadium, Benton

SILOAM SPRINGS

CONFERENCE 5A West

COACH Abby Ray

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Maumelle 6-0 (first round), def. Jonesboro 2-0 (quarterfinals), def. Little Rock Christian 1-0 (semifinals)

SEARCY

CONFERENCE 5A East

COACH Larry Stamps

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. White Hall 10-0 (first round), def. Russellville 4-0 (quarterfinals), def. El Dorado 6-0 (semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY The lone blemish on Searcy's record is a 0-0 tie to Class 4A finalist Pulaski Academy. ... Siloam Springs won five consecutive championships from 2014-18. ... Gabie Eddins scored three goals in the Lady Lions' 6-0 victory over El Dorado in the semifinals. ... Defending champ Searcy has claimed five state titles. ... Siloam Springs has won 17 consecutive matches.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Harding Academy Wildcats (9-2) vs. Episcopal Collegiate Wildcats (11-1)

GAME TIME 2 p.m.

WHERE Benton Athletic Complex

HARDING ACADEMY

CONFERENCE 3A-North

COACH Angie Harlow

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Thaden 12-0 (first round); def. Maumelle Charter 6-0 (quarterfinals); def. Green Forest 4-1 (semifinals)

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE

CONFERENCE 3A-East

COACH Jim Brown

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Danville 8-0 (first round); def. Riverview 9-0 (quarterfinals); def. Central Arkansas Christian 2-1 (semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Harding Academy comes in as the defending champions, having beaten its state tournament opponents by a combined 22-1. ... The teams met in last season's state semifinal, with Harding Academy winning 5-1.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Harding Academy Wildcats(16-0-1) vs. LISA Academy West Jaguars (11-0-1)

GAME TIME 4 p.m.

WHERE Benton Athletic Complex

HARDING ACADEMY

CONFERENCE 3A-North

COACH Caleb Hall

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Thaden 7-0 (first round); def. Centerpoint 7-0 (quarterfinals); def. Green Forest 3-0 (semifinals)

LISA ACADEMY WEST

CONFERENCE 3A-East

COACH Case French

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Cossatot River 4-1 (first round); def. Decatur 4-2 (quarterfinals); def. Lincoln 4-1 (semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Harding Academy has yet to concede a goal in the state tournament, holding defending 3A state champion Green Forest, a team that had scored 10 goals in its previous game, scoreless in the semifinals. ... Both teams are unbeaten this season, with Harding Academy's last loss coming to Green Forest in last year's Class 3A state final.