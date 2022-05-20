CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3, EASTERN KENTUCKY 2

R.J. Pearson's blast off the left-center wall made the University of Central Arkansas a winner on Thursday night at Bear Stadium in Conway, bringing A.J. Mendolia across with the winning run.

Tyler Cleveland struck out 10 and allowed w hits over 7 1/3 innings, working most of the night with a 2-1 lead after Conner Emmet's two-run home run in the bottom of the third.

Eastern Kentucky (33-19, 18-10 ASUN Conference) tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth with a two-base sacrifice fly, but UCA (24-27, 18-10 ASUN) responded with the walk-off victory in the bottom half after loading the bases with no outs.

The Bears and Colonels are now both tied atop the ASUN West Division along with Lipscomb -- the top three teams will advance to the conference tournament next week in Fort Myers, Fla.