CHURCH NEWS

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will observe its annual Men’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday during morning worship. Everyone is welcome to attend. For transportation, call (870) 360-3320 or 692-3413. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the pastor.

FAITH BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH, 2803 Kenwood Drive, invites the community to its Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be games, refreshments, and fellowship, according to a spokesman.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to the Kingdom Builders program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Thomas Ingram, a deacon at New Community. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry May 21 from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis and only one box will be given per household. Clients must bring utility bills and driver’s license or ID. Everyone is required to wear a mask, according to a news release. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022 if they haven’t already done so. Participants won’t get a box if they don’t have the information required, according to the release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women’s Day on June 26 and the community is invited to attend. At 11 a.m. the speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady at New Community. At 3 p.m. the guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Baptist Church of Conway. Donna Huskey will be the guest choir director. Women’s day choir rehearsal dates are 7 p.m. June 16, 20, and 23. All women are invited to join them.

