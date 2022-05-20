Community briefs

Superintendent awards given

The 2022 Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarships of $1,000 have been awarded to the following seniors graduating from these schools:

Mya Tolbert – Dollarway High School, who will attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;

Jaquenton Harris – Dumas High School, who will be attending the University of Arkansas at Monticello;

Jamara Mcfarley – Dumas High School, who will attend UAPB;

Ronald Martin Jr. – Warren High School, who will attend UAM.

Retired school district superintendents, Frank Anthony of Pine Bluff, Thomas Gathen of Dollarway, David Rainey of Dumas, and Andrew Tolbert of Warren, are pleased with the students selected and wish them the best as they begin their college careers.

Locals among SNHU honors list

Madison Howard of Warren has been named to the winter 2022 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) of Manchester, N.H., according to a news release.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

SNHU also named area students to the winter 2022 President’s List.

Honorees include Ashlie Crosby of Redfield; Eriyn Canada of Sheridan; Whitney Gifford of Wilmar; Rebecca Childers of Sheridan; Sydnie Kelley of Monticello; and Amanda Curry of Warren.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 are named to the President’s List, according to a news release.

PB Native wins UALR award

Marissa Davis of Pine Bluff is one of eight student journalists at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock who won top awards in the 93rd annual Arkansas College Media Association (ACMA) conference.

Davis received first place in the art/illustration category as well as first place for the front page layout category.

History paper award to resident

Brittany Fugate of Rison is part of a group of historians from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock who won the Lucille Westbrook Award from the Arkansas Historical Association for the best article manuscript on an aspect of local Arkansas history.

The article, “Criminal Justice in the Age of Segregation: Race, Law, and Politics in the Arkansas Cases of Robert Bell and Grady Swain, 1927-1935,” will be published in the Arkansas Historical Quarterly, according to a news release.

John Kirk, George W. Donaghey Distinguished Professor of History, co-wrote the paper with his students in the Seminar in Public History class.

The authors received their award, which includes a $1,000 prize and a framed certificate, at the annual meeting of the Arkansas Historical Association on April 22.

PB baptist church plans fun day

Faith Bible Baptist Church, 2803 Kenwood Drive, invites the community to its Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be games, refreshments, and fellowship, according to a spokesman.

City offers free swim lessons for kids

The Pine Bluff Aquatic Center, 400 E. 11th Ave., is offering a free summer Learn to Swim Program for children 5-15 years old. The sign-up period has opened and participants will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, according to the mayor’s Facebook page. Details: (870) 850) 7620.

Summer day camp set for kids

Project Transformation Arkansas will hold a summer day camp June 8 through July 27 for children entering first through fifth grade.

Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc.

There’s a one-time registration fee of $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents are invited to sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church host, according to a flier on the mayor’s Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.







