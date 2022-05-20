Eight Razorbacks named all-region

The postseason honors continued to pour in for the SEC regular season and tournament champion Razorbacks on Thursday.

Eight members of the University of Arkansas softball team were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s All-South Region teams, a record high for the program.

Six Arkansas players were named to the first team and two more earned third-team spots.

Razorbacks Chenise Delce, Mary Haff, Danielle Gibson, Hannah Gammill, KB Sides and Linnie Malkin were all first-team selections, and Taylor Ellsworth and Audrie LaValley were accorded third-team honors.

The Razorbacks are one of four programs to have all eight of their nominations receive All-Region recognition, joining No. 1 Oklahoma (Central), No. 3 Virginia Tech (Mid-Atlantic) and Boston University (Northeast).

Gibson and Haff earned first-team honors for the second time in their careers while Delce, Gammill, Sides and Malkin collected their first first-team selections.