Former Stone County deputy arraigned on charges of bank fraud, extortion and selling a stolen sniper rifle

A former chief deputy with the Stone County sheriff's office appeared in federal court Thursday for arraignment on charges of bank fraud, selling a stolen firearm and extortion.

Zachary Hunter Alexander, 36, of Fifty Six, Ark., was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3 and made his initial appearance Thursday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie R. Erwin.

The indictment alleges that Alexander solicited money in 2018 from the Stone County Sheriff's Foundation to purchase AR-15 style firearms for the sheriff's office. According to the indictment, the Foundation provided over $4,000, which Alexander deposited into his personal account.

According to the indictment, Alexander provided and signed an invoice listing six firearms and their serial numbers, which turned out to be fraudulent, and the invoice was used to authorize a $3,090 expenditure on the sheriff's office credit card.

In addition to those firearms, the indictment claims Alexander sold a sniper rifle to another individual -- which is the basis of the charge of selling a stolen firearm, as the rifle belonged to the Stone County sheriff's office and was purchased with Foundation money.

In addition, Alexander faces five charges of extortion under color of official right.

The indictment alleges he misused his authority as chief deputy sheriff to obtain money that he used for himself and that the total of deposits made by Alexander came to about $105,000.

Alexander was fired by Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds in March 2020, according to a statement released by the sheriff in June 2021. In the statement, Bonds said he began suspecting Alexander of "suspicious activities including internal theft," in February 2020. After an internal investigation, the case was turned over to the Arkansas State Police, the statement said.

If convicted, Alexander faces potential penalties for bank fraud of up to 30 years imprisonment, a fine of not more than $1 million, and not more than five years of supervised release. Selling a stolen firearm carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release. Extortion under color of official right is punishable by not more than 20 years imprisonment, a fine of not more than $250,000, and not more than three years of supervised release.

Alexander's trial is set for June 21 before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky.