Fort Smith police investigate shooting, stabbing

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating shooting and stabbing incidents that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Police went to Towson Avenue and South U Street about noon after a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the leg, according to a news release from Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell.

The release said police determined the shooting was related to an attempted robbery/stabbing call received moments earlier from a nearby motel. Both the shooting and stabbing victims' injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and police released no further details.