Today

UMW FLEA & BOUTIQUE — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. Admission is free. Email love2bpink@yahoo.com.

SPRING FLING — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, Chicken Coop Flea Market at the Main Street Pavilion in Gentry. Admission is free.

MOVIE MATINEE — “Downton Abbey,” 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

DROP-IN TOUR — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CLOSING RECEPTIONS — For RAM Annual Invitational & “John Hass: In Memorium,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 784-2787.

ART BY THE GLASS — With Nick Hobbs, 6-8 p.m., Durand/ Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

WHITE STREET WALK — Forty-50 artists, including jewelry maker Leigh Valens, display their work all along White Street, 4-10 p.m. today, Eureka Springs. Admission is free; art will be for sale.Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Saturday

SEWING CLASS — Zippered bags, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

LIFESTYLE OF 19TH CENTURY RURAL BRITONS — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

TONTITOWN HERITAGE DAY — 11 a.m., Harry Sbanotto Park. Hosted by the Tontitown Museum. 361-9800. PAINT & SIP — With Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25.fsram.org.

Sunday

PANEL DISCUSSION — On the expanding role of the region’s Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures, sponsored by the Washington County Historical Society through its Diverse Settlers Committee, led by Margaret Clark, 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.



