Gaunt in lead at ASGA championship

LSU junior Connor Gaunt wrapped up the first day 1 atop the 107th Arkansas Amateur Championship leaderboard after carding a bogey-free 5-under 65 at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith.

Gaunt, who played for Arkansas Tech in 2019-20 before transferring to the SEC, highlighted his round with three straight birdies to start the back nine -- the Cabot native was the only player in the field of 76 men to go without a bogey on Thursday.

Rogers' Murphy Allard will begin Friday's second round just one shot behind Gaunt. After making three birdies and 13 pars over the first 16 holes of his round, he bogeyed No. 17 only to follow it up with an eagle on the par-4, 437-yard 18th.

Behind Gaunt and Allard is a threesome at 1 under and a group of four at even par, including two-time state champion Tyler Reynolds.

On the women's side, the two of the state's reigning players of the year lead after posting 11-over 81s. Kim Robinson finished her day with five straight bogeys and Nora Phillips closed with three in four holes, but the pair of Hot Springs natives lead Dover's Julie Oxendine by a stroke.