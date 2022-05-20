Graduates close out final chapter





Mikayla Pugh had quite a day at Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus.

For starters, her final writing assignment was a valedictory speech.

"Let's all pat ourselves on the backs for our hard work that got us here today," she said Wednesday afternoon. "Let's look back at our four years of high school fondly as we open doors to our future."

Pugh earned the privilege of leading a class of 20 down Friendship's basketball court one last time -- inside a packed gymnasium. After her words were said and her diploma received, a pair of Army National Guard soldiers gave her one more gift -- a check for $99,335.

That's the amount of a scholarship that will cover the cost of Pugh's education as she continues to serve in the military branch. Pugh is choosing between National Park College in Hot Springs and Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, with aspirations to obtain a doctorate of optometry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

A lover of books, Pugh warned her classmates the next chapter of their life stories will not be easy, no matter how they're written.

"You're going to be facing problems, you're not always going to have answers to them, and at times it's going to seem very bleak. That's life," Pugh said. "But if I can tell you anything, I can always tell you to find something to be happy about in life. Don't forget about the people beside you, and don't forget about the things that can make you stronger. I guarantee that you will be fine."

Jasmine Hadley, in her salutatory speech, reflected on being treated as well as other students when she took courses virtually during the covid-19 pandemic and pushing through her senior year, even when others didn't.

Terrin Withers receives his diploma from Friendship Aspire Schools Superintendent Phong Tran and Principal Anitra Rogers. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Friendship graduates give their parents a standing ovation. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A'Lexias Bartlett makes clear her future plans on her mortar board, which reads: "You Can Never Be Overdressed or Over Educated / Next Criminal Justice." (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Jasmine Hadley accepts the honor of salutatorian. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Dynasty and Destiny Adams stand before their loved ones and friends as new Friendship graduates. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A U.S. Army National Guard staff sergeant awards valedictorian Mikayla Pugh a check for $99,335 to help pay for school. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)







Friendship Aspire Schools board member Chris Bell delivers the keynote address. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





