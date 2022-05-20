Graduation gunfire deadly in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday night after a high school graduation at Middle Tennessee State University, according to police.

Police confirmed the shooting after the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center, a campus arena.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Thursday afternoon, Murfreesboro police said.

The person who died was identified by authorities as 18-year-old Hasani Brewer.

The injured victim, also 17 years old, was not identified. He was in stable condition Thursday afternoon, Murfreesboro police said. It was not immediately known if the victims were students.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows Brewer and the 17-year-old victim got into a fight, which spilled over to the tennis court after the commencement ceremony.

The shooter opened fire, killing Brewer and injuring the 17-year-old, police said.

“Tonight’s shooting at MTSU is a tragedy,” sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Goodwin said. “We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the victim injured.” Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans said the school, about 35 miles southeast of Nashville, would be closed Thursday as a precaution.

School Board members held a moment of silence Thursday morning while meeting to interview three candidates for director of schools. Board member Claire Maxwell read a statement, WTVF reported.