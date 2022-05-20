



Happy birthday (May 20): Trust in the benevolence of the universe. A political change will favor you and make it much easier for you to see your ideas to fruition. A group of like-minded people will support you beautifully. You'll reach a high level with your summer project, but you'll still want to take it further.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is said that what belongs to you will find you. But what of the magnetization of strange things? If they find you, does it mean they belong to you? It's a question that only you can answer today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): After you resolve a problem, you'll get the idea that maybe this is an opportunity. The real gift here is your creative approach to the new rules to prevent future mishaps.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What happened back there wasn't right. In many ways you've moved on, but there's still a reckoning you long for. Does it ease your mind slightly to know that eventually you will have it?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Don't let a lack of preparation stop you from jumping in and doing your best with whatever you have. It's plenty — much more than is necessary to get this job done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Some say "superficial" and others say "aesthetically driven." Caring how things look and altering them according to taste is an age-old practice that's been leveraged as influence even before the beginning of civilization.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may not realize how you're training the world to treat you. Your system is so familiar to you that you can't see it. A friend will provide contrast and new insight to help you understand your situation better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The far-out ideas are worth entertaining today, as things have gotten too stuck for the small nudges of innovation to make a difference. A forceful kick to the imagination will shift the paradigm.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The people around you will have lively opinions, many worth hearing, but not all and not all now. Find some space of your own so you can tune into your own wisdom.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Love makes the world seem more exciting, dramatic, colorful and entertaining. You may not be in love with one particular person but the playful mood that prevails makes you feel in love with life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money, responsibility and children are the things couples argue about the most. With just a little bit of love and luck you will leap over cosmic communication barriers and come to a comprehensive understanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're not ready to take on the problem yet, except in the realm of thought. These are the crucial stages. Your strategic brainstorms will be nothing short of brilliant. These are inspired days.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): How should you approach the task? If you overthink, you'll be paralyzed with options, and if you underthink you will take action that has little chance of working. Success comes somewhere in the middle.

PARTING GIFT OF THE TAURUS SUN

As the Taurus sun breathes its last few breaths of this particular solar journey, there are still wishes unwished and voids unfilled, longings that stretch achingly into tomorrow. The Gemini sun assumes the role undaunted, perhaps knowing that when the new social energies kick in, these holes may not fill, but we’ll learn to jump over them.



