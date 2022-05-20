• Petteri Vanttinen of Olaf Brewing in Finland said the move was motivated by "worries over the war in Ukraine" and its consequences for his own country as his craft brewery launched a bottle with a blue label bearing a cartoon version of a beer-drinking medieval knight emblazoned with NATO's compass symbol, featuring "a taste of security, with a hint of freedom."

• Erin Wilson said, "I don't think I will ever be able to live up to how amazing and loyal she is to me" after she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking near Big Bar, Calif., and Eva, her 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois, jumped to her defense and was badly injured, though the hero appears to be recovering.

• Lawrence O'Toole, an assistant police chief in St. Louis, will retire with a $162,000 settlement from the city after he alleged in a federal discrimination lawsuit that he was passed over for the top job because he is white, a violation of the Missouri Human Rights Act.

• David Florence, a doctor in Manchester, Tenn., was permanently barred from prescribing most Schedule II and III controlled substances in settling a lawsuit that accused him of prescribing drugs with no legitimate medical purpose.

• Ivan Gomez, who while growing marijuana in Los Padres National Forest started a wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors, seriously injured a firefighter and destroyed 10 homes, was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

• Miroslav Bobek of the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic called them "ambassadors of the wild nature" as a pair of critically endangered Chinese pangolins, Guo Bao and Run Hou Tang, were introduced to the public, courtesy of Taiwan after China reneged on giant pandas.