Inmate in east Arkansas prison found dead in suspected suicide

An inmate in the East Arkansas Regional Unit prison was found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide, according to an Arkansas Department of Corrections news release.

Robert Olles, 32, was serving a 25-year sentence in the Brickeys prison for attempted murder.

Staff on Thursday morning found Olles in a locked one-person cell, the release states. Medical personnel were unable to detect a pulse, and Olles was pronounced dead at 9:48 a.m. Thursday.

Arkansas State Police will investigate the death, and the Corrections Department will also conduct an internal investigation into the incident, according to the news release.