Inmate in east Arkansas prison found dead in suspected suicide

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:56 p.m.
An inmate in the East Arkansas Regional Unit prison was found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide, according to an Arkansas Department of Corrections news release.

Robert Olles, 32, was serving a 25-year sentence in the Brickeys prison for attempted murder.

Staff on Thursday morning found Olles in a locked one-person cell, the release states. Medical personnel were unable to detect a pulse, and Olles was pronounced dead at 9:48 a.m. Thursday.

Arkansas State Police will investigate the death, and the Corrections Department will also conduct an internal investigation into the incident, according to the news release.

