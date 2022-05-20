Ivy Center hosts its 6th White Coat Ceremony virtually

The Ivy Center for Education virtually celebrated its sixth White Coat Ceremony, part of its 2022 Growing Our Own Medical Professionals Program/Club Scrub.

The celebration was held April 28 on Zoom and live streamed on the Ivy Center Facebook page. The club's mission is to "Grow Our Own Medical Professionals for Jefferson County."

Due to covid-19 restrictions, the Ivy Center and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central instructors again made sure students were still recognized in a White Coat Ceremony, according to a news release.

The speaker was Dr. Toni Middleton, program director and assistant professor at UAMS - South Central Family Medicine Residency program. She sees patients at the UAMS Clinic at Pine Bluff and is currently serving as chief of staff at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Middleton is a native of Mountain Pine. She completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Central Arkansas and received her medical degree from UAMS.

Middleton shared her life story of growing up in Mountain Pine and how teachers and family encouraged her to be all that she wanted to be. She encouraged scholars to follow their dreams of entering careers in health care and offered her help to get them there, according to the release.

The 2022 White Coat recipients include: Jordan Anderson, Miracle Anderson, Ivan Armour, Timothy Bailey, Jada Barron, Addison Booker, Simone Burns, Kee'Darie Bush, Madison Caldwell, Camryn Collins, Kennedy Collins, Camille Cox, Kennedy Crumpton, Taylor Darton, Kamarra Grinder, Ricaela Haywood, Alysha Holt, Kahlil Husband, Gabryelle Jenkins, Auriel Logan, Taylor Nelson, Tyler Richard, Jerricah Robinson, Kennedi Scaife, Kaileigh Sanders, Danielle Scraborough and Lea Williamson.

Danielle Harris, UAMS South Central recruiter and Club Scrub coordinator, was the mistress of ceremony. Harris welcomed the guests and encouraged students to always do their best work, which includes making high grades and achieving good ACT scores. The scholars' parents presented them with their white coats, stethoscopes, goggles, medals, certificates, and a book entitled "Pulse of Perseverance."

The meditation was presented by Patricia Berry, executive director of the Ivy Center. Sinez Herring, a 9th grader at Watson Chapel Junior High School, gave the welcome. Mattie Collins, president of the Ivy Center, was program narrator. Miracle Anderson, a 12th grade scholar at Pine Bluff High School, presented Club Scrub Reflections.

The Ivy Center, founded May 21, 2004, is a college readiness/youth mentoring program created to promote higher education for 7th-12th graders. The future medical professional scholars were given exposure to several workshops which included a pig heart dissection presented by Rashaeda Brimley, venipuncture and injection arm demonstration by Tammaria Murray and invitations to attend the MASH program and the DDEI Summer Outreach Programs from Harris. Scholars were also given a series of workshops on the importance of choosing professions in health care.

The Growing our Own Medical Professionals for Jefferson County Program was started in 2016 from a vision of Collins.

A spokesman with UAMS South Central and the agency itself made a dream come true for students who plan to pursue medical/health professions, according to Collins.

The 2022 Club Scrub was made possible in part through grants from the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation and the Arkansas Blue and You Foundation. The Ivy Center and UAMS South Central appreciate the grants as well as support from University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/HBCU Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc./Delta Omega Omega Chapter, First Sisters Outreach, Ryland Family Foundation, Eric and Kerin Burdett; supportive parents, and all community partners.

Further thanks go to the virtual/Facebook live team, and other Ivy Center Board Members: Jeff Pulliam, vice president; Patricia Richard, secretary; Marguerite Flannigan, technology director; Sederick Rice, PhD, Future Engineers coach/HBCU Med Track site director, and Charity Smith-Allen, PhD, ACT Boot Camp coach.

For more information and how students may become members of the Ivy Center for Education, email Mattie Collins, president at mattie1908@gmail.com, or contact Patricia Berry, executive director at Pberry867@gmail.com. Follow the center on social media or visit Ivycenterforeducation.com.