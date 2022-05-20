Let’s Eat | NWA Food News: Delta Biscuit Co., Centerton food trucks, Chuy’s in Fayetteville and more

Another food truck rolled into town last month from Little Rock.

Delta Biscuit Co. held a grand opening in early April at 900 S. Main St. in Bentonville near Spud Doctors.

The menu includes items like Thug Nasty, a biscuit with fried chicken, bacon, egg and sausage gravy, and The Madness, a biscuit with sausage, two scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese and jelly.

The truck is usually open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

As with many trucks, Delta Biscuit also caters and hops across the region for events, so make sure to check their social media account before you make the trip.

Centerton Food Trucks

The Centerton Food Trucks Park opened recently at 714 W. Centerton Blvd.

The food truck park sports a variety of offerings from hibachi to tacos to sno cones.

The list of trucks includes Honey's Asian, Chicken Lai Lai, La Fogata and Frosty Bites.

Only some of the trucks have opened for regular hours.

Chicken Lai Lai, which serves Taiwan fried chicken, opened earlier this month at the location.

La Fogata has not yet announced an opening date, but will serve tacos and papas asadas.

Each truck operates during separate store hours. For updates on hours and menus, follow the trucks on social media.

Chuy's

Colton's Steakhouse & Grill in Fayetteville has shut down and been demolished.

It seems that Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy's will take its place.

The location at 642 E. Millsap Road was sold earlier this month to Chuy's Opco Inc., according to county property records.

We're not sure of the timeline yet, but the restaurant will be the second location by the Austin-based eatery in Northwest Arkansas.

Bougie Buns

Bougie Buns has joined the group of food trucks at the Boardwalk Food Truck Court on Old Missouri Road in Springdale.

Customers can stop by for their choice of burger served on a brioche bun, including the bougie burger, which is topped with havarty, carnitas, bacon onion jam, lettuce and chile aioli.

An Impossible meat patty and vegan mayo are also available to substitute.

Bougie Buns is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Sugar Apple Baking

A new boutique pop-up bakery is taking orders in Bentonville.

Sugar Apple Baking Co. specializes in "a unique blend of West Indian and traditional baked goods."

Patrons can pre-order items like the Dark & Spicy Chocolate Cookie, made with ginger, nutmeg and other spices, for pickup at Two Friends Books in Bentonville.

This weekend's pop-up is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Follow the bakery on Instagram for updated menus and dates.

Caffeine Crawl

Coffee connoisseurs can participate in the Northwest Arkansas Caffeine Crawl Coffee Saturday.

The event will take curious coffee-holics to businesses across the region for samples of coffee, often around 3 to 6 ounces, and chocolate.

Two of the four routes -- Routes Three and Four -- still have tickets available on Thursday morning. Each of the four different routes include four or five destinations and begins between 10 a.m. and noon.

Participants on Route Three will start at Trailside Coffee in Springdale before moving on to Basecamp Coffee in Fayetteville, Savoy Tea and Arsaga's Mill District. The route will end with "a unique coffee and wine experience" at Hail Fellow Well Met in Johnson.

With stops at Java Dudes in Rogers, The Meteor, Markham & Fitz and Onyx in Bentonville, Route Four will have the least number of stops and the latest start time.

Tickets cost $35.50 plus tax.

For more details about the Caffeine Crawl, visit caffeinecrawl.com/nw-arkansas-2022.

--

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email us at gmoore@nwaonline.com.