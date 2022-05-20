Build stronger party

Voting in the Democratic primary on May 24 is critical to changing the trajectory of our state. Building a strong Democratic Party for Arkansas is not a partisan pipe dream, it's essential to re-balancing our state government and restoring common sense. Arkansans who want politicians to seek common ground must consider casting a ballot for Democrats this year. So no, I do not favor the crossover voter strategy being pushed by some, where voters try to elect "less bad" Republicans in the GOP primary.

When we throw up our hands, hang our heads, and cast our lot with Republican politicians by voting in their primary, we will get what we're asking for: more Republicans in office. I have no faith these "new" Republicans will find the backbone to vote against their most extreme members' worst ideas. Republican lawmakers have shown us who they are, and we must take them at their word.

Meanwhile, Democrats are running strong candidates with good ideas to build a better Arkansas. We have real choices to make in primaries up and down the ballot. Democrats see a future in which we don't have to accept the status quo but can work together for a healthier, safer, and more just state.

So, there's only one best course of action if Arkansas is to break the GOP supermajority in the Arkansas Legislature, and if we are to exit the basement in voter turnout: We must start building an enduring, resilient Democratic Party in Arkansas. That begins with voting for candidates who align with your values this May.

If our state is to reject the latest waves of extremism, we must exhibit the courage to stand up--to be willing to work for Arkansas. That must start in this election; it does us no good to delay the hard work that will bring about meaningful change. Arkansas may have a long road ahead; let's not fall off course at the beginning of our journey.

GRANT TENNILLE

Little Rock

Grant Tennille is Democratic Party of Arkansas chair.

Think independently

I am not a Republican or a Democrat. I'm a proud independent who votes for the man or woman and their principles.

I couldn't help but notice an attack ad on Sen. John Boozman accusing him of voting with Democrats 30 percent of the time. I remember when both parties were comprised mostly of gentlemen and some ladies who would reach across the aisle occasionally when the other party had a good idea or proposal.

It's difficult for me to believe that the "other" party is wrong 100 percent of the time and "we" are right 100 percent of the time. It looks like there would be room for compromise some of the time.

These day, the political parties are intransigent, which often leads to gridlock. Gridlock gets this nation nowhere. So instead of jumping on Boozman for occasionally agreeing with the other party, look to see specifically where he agrees with them and decide if that is a good or bad thing. Don't let the narrow-minded and sometimes fanatical party leaders lead you blindly astray. Be an independent thinker.

PAUL HARPER

Sherwood

Let the people decide

This is in reply to the May 18 letter implying that the abortion ruling could somehow affect the removal of Social Security. Social Security was passed by the legislative branch of our government. In theory it can be removed by that branch too, but that would be political suicide for those who voted for it.

If abortion was once again turned over to the states, if they could get enough votes in Congress, they could make a national law on abortion (highly unlikely). I think most people, liberal and conservatives who understand how our government works, would say Roe v. Wade was an over-reach by the judicial branch, and the establishment of laws should be left to our legislative branch who are elected by the citizens of the United States. Let the people decide.

MATT KEEGAN

Prairie Grove

'Experience' sullied

Opening last Friday's paper to see the Democrat-Gazette endorse Leslie Rutledge was a bit of a surprise. Not necessarily the endorsement, but in the rationale and what was missing from it. While "Experience may be her campaign message," it seems some have forgotten what some of that "experience" entailed.

Let's think about some of it. First, we remember the ubiquitous ads she spent nearly $2 million of office funds on one year that were clearly about promoting Leslie Rutledge. While some may like her wrasslin', much of that wrasslin' was not only culture-war self-promotion and a waste of Arkansas taxpayer dollars, but blatantly wrong on any legal front. Signing onto an amicus brief in support of the Texas attorney general's lawsuit to challenge election results in contested states was a stunning attempt to subvert the will of the people of those states, and as one group said, using taxpayer money to support a meritless and politically motivated lawsuit to cancel the votes of millions of Americans.

That alone should be disqualifying for any candidate for higher office in Arkansas. Do we seriously want someone in office who believes it's OK for other states to intervene in our elections? Do we want Texas telling us how to run our state elections?

What about voting rights? This very paper told us she had been removed from the voting rolls in Pulaski County in 2014 because she was registered in more than one state. It's difficult to take people screaming about stolen elections seriously when they either can't manage their own registration, or intentionally don't care.

As far as her other experience, again, after a FOIA request, this paper told us that her personnel file from DHS had a "Do not rehire" annotation for "Gross misconduct." I can certainly agree with the editorial staff that experience in general is something good for a candidate. When much of your experience discredits your judgment, maybe not so much.

GREG ROUNTREE

Scott