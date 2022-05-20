LIVE! in NWA: Here Come the Mummies!

An eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000-year-old Egyptian Mummies will bring their "Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave" to Fayetteville on Sunday for a free concert during the Joe Martin Stage Race. Here Come the Mummies will headline the event at 3 p.m. featuring NWA's Boom Kinetic at 1 p.m. and DJ Raquel opening at 11 a.m. in the Walton Center parking lot at West Avenue and Dickson Street. The event is family friendly; a beer garden will be available. Learn more about Here Come the Mummies at herecomethemummies.com.

• Gates open at 4 p.m. today and 11:30 a.m. Saturday for FreshGrass Festival featuring Emmylou Harris, Arkansauce, Sam Bush, Willi Carlisle, Alison Brown, Hayes Carll, Son Rompe Pera, Margo Price, Amos Lee and more at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Tickets start at $85 for a one-day pass. themomentary.org/calendar/freshgrass-bentonville/

• A Flip Off Pirates CD release with Monk Is King, Mildenhall & The Salesman, Rachael Ammons and Patti Steel Trio starts at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15-$45); and a free show with George Shingleton starts at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Brew Ha Ha Beer Outdoor Beer and Indoor Comedy festival with Garrett Lewis, Craig Shoemaker and music from Jenna and the Soul Shakers starts at 1 p.m. Saturday ($40-$100) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. grovecomedy.com/comedy-shows-events.

• King + Country and Dante Bowe play at 7 p.m. Saturday ($29.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Members Only perform at 8 p.m. today; Honeyjack performs at 8 p.m. Saturday; Full House performs at 7 p.m. May 27; and Green Acres plays at 8 p.m. May 28 (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com/live-events.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.