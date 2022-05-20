Man, 38, is accused of water tower shot

Cleveland County deputies arrested a man Monday who is charged with shooting a water tower last week in Kingsland, birthplace of musician Johnny Cash, poking a hole in a silhouette of the Man in Black printed on the tower, causing it to appear to be relieving itself, according to the Cleveland County Herald.

Timothy Sled, 38, of Kingsland, faces two felony charges in connection to the vandalism, which caught the attention of social media users and made headlines across the country.

Chief Deputy Gary Young, with the sheriff's office, told the Herald that Sled is charged with criminal mischief and impairing the operation of a vital public utility.

The hole in the tower has caused an estimated loss of about 30,000 gallons of water a day at a cost of about $200 each day the famous musician's silhouette continues to gush, Kingsland water officer Betty Graham told the Herald.

Repair on the leak was expected to begin Wednesday and cost less than $5,000, Graham said. No drinking water advisories were issued as a result of the vandalism.

The investigation is ongoing, Young said, and he would not rule out more arrests in the case.