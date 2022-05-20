Police beat: Man faces felony charges after sting

Man faces felony charges after sting

A Little Rock police sting operation led to the arrest of a man on drug and gun charges Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Detectives working on a controlled drug delivery in the 6300 block of Senate Drive reported seeing William Wadlington, 27, of Little Rock take the box, which had Ecstasy and methamphetamine in it. Wadlington's listed address is the same as the listed address of the sting operation.

Little Rock police SWAT officers moved to arrest Wadlington, who fled in his vehicle before getting stuck in some woods, where detectives found the drug box and a firearm he reportedly threw out the window.

Wadlington is charged with eight felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, eight counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one each of drug trafficking for Ecstasy and meth.

Vehicles hit during chase; man charged

Little Rock police on Thursday night arrested a man who reportedly hit a police vehicle and two civilian vehicles before crashing into a fence near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

A man in a black Chevrolet Tahoe, later identified as Uriel Zirondaro, 21, of Little Rock, reportedly sped past officers at the intersection of Baseline and Oman roads sometime after 7 p.m.

An ensuing chase ended around 5 miles away, on South University Avenue, where Zirondaro reportedly crashed into the fence near UALR, striking a police vehicle and two other vehicles in the process, the report states.

Zirondaro reportedly showed signs of intoxication when he was arrested about 7:45 p.m. He is charged with three felonies -- fleeing in a vehicle, aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief -- and seven misdemeanor charges -- reckless driving, two counts of hit and run, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and no proof of insurance or driver's license.

3 people accused in drugs, guns case

North Little Rock police on Thursday evening arrested three people, one of them a minor, who reportedly had drugs and guns, one of them stolen, during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop for expired tags on Meadowbrook Lane around 6:30 p.m., officers reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle occupied by several teenagers, leading to a search.

Police reported finding a 9mm Glock 19 pistol which had been reported stolen by Greenville police, a .40-caliber Glock with an extended magazine and baggies of suspected marijuana in bags that also contained some personal items of the occupants.

Officers arrested Dreshaun Doyne, 19, of Little Rock, and Cornell Spring, 18, of North Little Rock, who are both charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and drug possession, both felonies.

Also arrested was Kayveon Spearman, 17, of North Little Rock, who faces the same charges as the other two as well as felony charges of being a minor in possession of a handgun and theft by receiving of a firearm. He is charged as an adult under instruction of a prosecutor.