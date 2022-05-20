



Alex Garland has a way of crafting intricate, off-the-wall films whose impressive atmospheric tensions tend to outweigh what's actually taking place in them. His most recent film, a spooky sci-fi number called "Annihilation," with its persuasive feeling of dread, coupled with a set of characters that seemed cut out of cereal boxes, was a perfect case in point (though, it should be mentioned, I was much less a fan of the film than a lot of other critics).

The former screenplay writer and novelist who was previously best known for his work with director Danny Boyle on "28 Days Later ..." and "Sunshine," made his feature directorial debut in 2014, with "Ex Machina," another sci-fi tale, about a madly rich tech CEO who develops a beautiful robot AI for testing, only to fall prey to his own hubris. That film, with its impressively rich visuals and off-kilter pacing, seems to have set the tone for his subsequent work: Engrossing mise en scene, somewhat incoherent action striving for profundity.

If "Annihilation" is the most egregious version of his tendency toward drifting into narrative esoterica, "Men" makes more of an attempt to use his style as a cudgel. There's no mistaking his agenda in this quasi-horror flick, only a question of when the ground under the female protagonist's feet fully softens into quicksand.

THE NARRATIVE

As with most of Garland's work, the narrative begins on concrete terra firma: A young Londoner named Harper (Jessie Buckley), attempting to recover from an awful trauma -- her former husband James (Paapa Essiedu), a troubled man with whom she was in the process of leaving, plunged off their London high-rise in response -- books a grand country manor for a fortnight in an attempt to heal herself. At first, the trip appears to be working. After taking the grand tour from the homeowner, a peculiar but seemingly harmless man named Geoffrey (Rory Kinnear), Harper goes on a walk in the beautiful English countryside, with its blankets of lavender and verdant fields, a smile emerging on her face.

It doesn't take long for her idyll to become more disturbing, however, first with a curious figure positioned at the end of a long tunnel in silhouette, next, among a dilapidated set of buildings, where a lone male figure stands naked and bleeding, staring out at her. Later on, that man roams around the house she's staying in, attempting to make contact with her, only stopped when she calls the police to haul him away.

RORY KINNEAR

From that point on, nearly everything Harper experiences in the town is increasingly creepy and peculiar: She tours the local parish, gets cursed at by a disturbed teen, and spills her guts to the vicar (also Rory Kinnear), only to have the man put his hand on her thigh, and suggest the death of her ex-husband was entirely her fault. She goes to the local pub, runs into Geoffrey, who insists on buying her a drink from the barkeep (Rory Kinnear), as the constable (Rory Kinnear) walks in and casually informs her the naked stalker (Rory Kinnear) whom she had to deal with earlier, was just let free.

Yes, every man she meets in this town, including the disturbed teenager, are all played by the same actor, in various iterations. All of them, save Geoffrey, treat her with one kind of hostility or another, with implied sexual objectification, and all of them wanting something from her she's unwilling to give. This trajectory follows closely the pattern we come to find, in flashback, of her relationship to her former husband: In the flashback scenes before his death, he tells her he will kill himself if she leaves him, and it will all be her fault.

Given the film's title, and its unrelenting thematic drumbeat, the mystery of just what is happening and why is mostly defused by the time things come to a head, and Harper is forced to reckon with all these figures, demanding her attention and care very much at her own expense.

AMBIENCE

As always, Garland's tight control over the film's unsettling ambience is well on-point. The opening scene, in the seconds before her husband plunges past Harper as she's looking out the window, generates more emotional pitch in 30 seconds of screen time than many films accomplish in two hours. Garland's camera, handled by longtime collaborator Rob Hardy, follows Harper's initial foray into the woods with voyeuristic intent, moving from shot to reverse-shot in a studied rhythm, with the camera often moving before she does, as if trying to stay hidden from her, in emulating a perspective that indicts the audience unwillingly as part of its process.

He is also big on smaller details, blown into significance by dint of the attention he pays to them (although a long and repeated focus on the vicar's pulpit -- a disturbing portrait of a man's face on one side and a naked woman on the other -- feels more than a bit too on the nose), all of which makes for a compelling visual feast. But the last act of the film, whereupon Harper's (and our own) grip on reality gets distorted to the point where everything plays out as an artist's treatise on guilt as naked as the imploring men who readily appear before her, loses coherency as it moves farther away from where it started.

It carries, in its cinematic DNA, more than a passing similarity to Darren Aronofsky's equally manic "Mother!," a film that indicts its own creator in the process of representing female oppression from churning male need, but whereas that film burnt itself to the ground (fittingly) in its searing final act, Garland contents himself with a series of graphic birthing scenes, and a culminating presentation that more resembles a modern dance choreography than moving narrative arc. The film may have an abundance of interpersonal political venom about the imbalanced power dynamic between men and women -- along with its abundance of body-horror imagery and biblical allusions to Eve, the apple, and the slithering deceiver who convinces her to go against her nature -- but its hiss is worse than its bite.

‘Men’

83 Cast: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu, Gayle Rankin, Sarah Twomey

Director: Alex Garland

Rating: R

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Playing theatrically





Into the woods: After the suicide of her ex-husband, Harper (Jessie Buckley) books a two-week stay in the countryside to gather herself in Alex Garland’s spooky “Men.”





