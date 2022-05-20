NCAA West preliminary fields set

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, which will host the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminaries next week, has a combined 42 men and women qualified to compete in 29 events with 50 entries, it was announced Thursday.

The meet will be held Wednesday through Saturday at John McDonnell Field. Men will compete Wednesday and Friday and women Thursday and Saturday.

Entries for Arkansas' SEC champion men's team will be led by Amon Kemboi, Patrick Kiprop and Emmanuel Cheboson in the 5,000 and 10,000 and Phillip Lemonious, Tre'Bien Gilbert and Matthew Lewis-Banks in the 110-meter hurdles.

Also competing for the No. 21-ranked Razorbacks are Andrew Kibet (3,000-meter steeplechase); Roman Turner (100); Connor Washington (200); Leroy Russell (800); Kieran Taylor (800); Elias Schreml (1,500); James Milholen (400); Ryan Brown (long and triple jumps); John Baker (long jump); Etamar Bhastekar (pole vault); Ruben Banks (hammer); Ben Ryer (hammer) and Christian Matamoros (high jump) along with the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays.

Ayden Owens-Delerme and Daniel Spejcher already have qualified in the decathlon.

Entries for Arkansas' No. 6 women's team, which finished second to No. 2 Florida at the SEC meet, are led by Britton Wilson in the 400-meter hurdles and Lauren Gregory in the 5,000 and 10,000.

Wilson, who won the 400 hurdles and 400 at the SEC meet, is entered only in the hurdles as an individual because at the NCAA Championships the races are held only 35 minutes apart.

Wilson, who has the nation's leading time in the 400 hurdles (53.75), also figures to run on the 400 relay.

Arkansas has five entries in the pole vault with Amanda Fassold, Kaitlyn Banas, Elien Vekemans, Mackenzie Hayward and Bailee McCorkle.

Jada Baylark is entered in the 100 and also figures to run on both the 400 and 1,600 relays.

Other entries for the Razorbacks are Krissy Gear (1,500); Isabel Van Camp (10,000); Logan Jolly (steeplechase); Joanne Reid (100 and 200); Rosey Effiong (400); Morgan Burks-Magee (400); Sydney Thorvaldson (5,000); Yoveinny Monk (100 hurdles); Kennedy Thomson (800); Quinn Owen (800); and Ashanti Denton (400).

Arkansas State University has 16 men and women competing with 19 entries.

Competing for the ASU men are Seth Walters (800); Will Glass (110 hurdles); Bennett Pascoe (10,000); Ke'Von Holder (110 hurdles); Carter Shell (long jump); Aimar Palma Simo (hammer); Courtney Thomas (long jump); Bradley Jelmert (pole vault); Trace South (pole vault); and Frank Massey (high jump).

ASU's women's entrants are Grace Flowers (hammer); Camryn Newton-Smith (javelin); Evangelynn Harris (shot put); Jonae Cook (100 and 200); Chelby Melvin (400m hurdles)' and Sophie Leathers (10,000).

Entries for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock are Cameron Jackson (100); Johnathan Jones (high jump); Taveion Neal (100); Jordan Wallace (triple jump); and the 400 relay team.

Safiya John already has qualified for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the heptathlon and will compete next week in the long jump and 100 hurdles.

Michaelangelo Bullard will throw the javelin for the University of Central Arkansas.

There are 48 entrants in each event at the West Prelims with the top 12 finishers advancing to the NCAA Championships held June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.