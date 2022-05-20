New Japanese law boosts universities

A law aimed at creating world-class universities that will serve as a driving force for innovation was enacted in Japan’s Diet on Wednesday.

From fiscal 2024, the government will allocate millions of dollars to universities from an investment fund to which it will contribute $78 billion.

The measure, involving large-scale university subsidies aimed at supporting the development of research environments in which young researchers can flourish, is one of the signature policies of the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which has positioned science and technology as a pillar of its growth strategy.

The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry plans to provide support for 10 years or more, and universities will be expected to achieve steady results.