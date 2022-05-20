Walmart helps Gatik gain OK in Kansas

Gatik, the self-driving box truck company that counts Walmart Inc. among its customers, worked with the retailer to get Kansas to approve use of the vehicles on its roads.

Walmart uses the autonomous trucks in Arkansas, including a route in Bentonville, and Louisiana. As for whether the company will bring the vehicles to Kansas, a Walmart spokeswoman said the company has no expansion plans "to share at this time but are proactively preparing for when we're ready to expand operations to additional states."

Gatik said it worked closely with Walmart and other stakeholders, including the Kansas Department of Transportation, Gov. Laura Kelley's office, members of the Kansas Legislature and the Kansas Sheriffs' Association, to craft and propose the bill allowing driverless trucks on public roads.

Gatik and Walmart collaborated to get a similar bill passed in Arkansas. They proposed the legislation allowing commercial operation of autonomous vehicles in 2019, and in 2020, got approval from the Arkansas Highway Commission to operate the vehicles without a safety driver.

Gatik, which has offices in Mountain View, Calif., and Toronto, also works with Walmart on a longer route in Metairie, La., a New Orleans suburb.

-- Serenah McKay

Black-owned outlet for news launched

Pine Bluff entrepreneur and activist Michael McCray has launched new Black-owned independent online news outlet the Arkansas Delta Informer with veteran political and business journalist Wesley Brown.

Arkansas's newest Black-owned media platform aims to highlight issues important to the African American community, improve media literacy and share upbeat news for Pine Bluff, southeast Arkansas and the Delta region, according to an article on the outlet's website.

McCray will serve as CEO and oversee business operations and outreach for the new venture. McCray is also working to raise startup capital to hire new staff: a full-time editor, reporter and freelancers. The outlet will also pursue associate membership with the Arkansas Press Association over the next year.

McCray's partner Brown will serve as publisher and executive editor, and work on developing the outlet's news coverage. Brown is already publisher of The Daily Record in Little Rock and Black Consumer News of Arkansas.

The online news site started operations May 14.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index falls to 721.90, off 2.84

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 721.90 , down 2.84.

"Equities closed moderately lower following a negative Leading Index report for April early in the day as the information technology and consumer staples sectors underperformed ahead of the monthly option expiration on Friday," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.