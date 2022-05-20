Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Francisco Silva-Ballesteros, 27, of 608 Black Oak Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Silva-Ballesteros was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Bruce Slaton, 42, of 3538 Green Acres Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Slaton was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Cameron Roberts, 54, of 2442 E. Heritage Parkway, No. 1, in Farmington, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements. Roberts was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jessica McConnell, 39, of 1139 N. Personal Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. McConnell was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.