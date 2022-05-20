Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission paving the way to apply for federal transportation money

Regional planners set the stage Thursday for cities to apply for federal grant money for carbon reduction programs, safer streets, and street and trail projects.

The Technical Advisory Committee of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission approved a resolution that will go before the full board next week. It would allow cities to apply for federal carbon reduction program money. The region is expected to get about $1 million for each of calendar years 2022 and 2023 for such projects from the new federal infrastructure bill.

The region didn't submit projects for 2022, but it can be carried over into next year, said Tim Conklin, commission assistant director.

"It can be used on a wide variety of projects," he said.

Elizabeth Bowen, a senior planner, said a committee is recommending the money be focused on traffic monitoring projects, public transportation projects, trails and sidewalks, design of projects, intelligent transportation systems, traffic control devices and developing carbon reduction strategies.

Cities and counties will develop project ideas and submit them for approval by federal authorities. A local match is required to get the money.

"It's a brand new program, and I'm not sure how many of the jurisdictions have been talking about carbon reduction and reducing emissions, but this is the program and the money that is available," Conklin said. "LED traffic lights, if you don't have those types of traffic lights, maybe that might be a small project that you might be able to apply for."

Another program, Safe Streets and Roads for All, has about $1 billion available next year through grants for local and regional projects aimed at preventing roadway deaths and serious injuries, Conklin said.

The idea is that crashes can be avoided if streets are designed to protect people. Conklin said pedestrian fatalities in Arkansas have increased 48% since 2020.

There were 61 pedestrian deaths in Arkansas in 2019, 80 in 2020 and 106 in 2021, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Bowen said a regional plan will be developed initially so the cities and region can qualify for the money.

Soon, cities also will be able to submit projects for money the region receives based on the area's population. That money is administered by the regional planning commission and comes from the Federal Highway Administration's Surface Transportation Block Grant Program and Transportation Alternatives Program. The Transportation Alternatives Program targets trails and bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Conklin said he estimates the region will receive $1.4 million for trails and alternative transportation projects and almost $1 million for road projects.

"We have no shortage of projects that are large enough to accept all the money for the next few years in our region," he said.

Conklin said he expects to issue a call for projects in mid-June.