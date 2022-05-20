Northwest Arkansas students win video game coding competition

A group of Northwest Arkansas students earned first place in this year's Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition, the Arkansas Department of Education Office of Computer Science announced this week.

Corissa Arnold, Frankie Barber and Grant Lovatt-Sutton of Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers won the third annual competition. Each team member receives $1,000, which is placed in an Arkansas Brighter Futures 529 Plan, according to a release from the Education Department.

A Lonoke Middle School team took second place. Students on that team included Graham Biles, Kylee Bell, Mason Hambrick, Estrella Lopez, Blake Rudder and Eli Quintanilla.

Josephine Doss of Holt Middle School in Fayetteville earned third place.

Five other groups were named honorable mentions in this year's competition, including two from Northwest Arkansas: Cedar Bowling and Anders Mooney of Holt Middle School; and Wyatt Bowerman, Colton Watson, Waylon Frank, Maddox Kimball and Trevyr Woods of Arkansas Arts Academy.

The competition, open to students in grades 4-8, emphasizes storytelling, state history and coding, and allows students to use their coding abilities, according to the Department of Education's website.

This year, competitors created games around a theme: "My Favorite Arkansas Town."

Visit http://bit.ly/ARCSHistComp for additional information about the contest. Submitted games will be linked on that webpage within the next few weeks, according to the release.