Oaklawn Foundation presents scholarships





HOT SPRINGS -- The Oaklawn Foundation handed out 127 scholarships totaling $387,000 on Thursday during its annual scholarship awards ceremony, which was held for the first time in Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's new Event Center.

Kerry Lockwood-Owen, chairwoman of the Oaklawn Foundation Scholarship Committee, said there were 279 applicants this year. There were 124 awards of $3,000 scholarships, along with three $5,000 scholarship awards.

The scholarships for Garland County residents who have a GED or high school diploma provide opportunities for those students seeking vocational or technical training, two- and four-year degrees, and master's and doctoral degrees.

Lockwood-Owen said the three $5,000 scholarships are awarded to those students who showed exceptional promise in certain areas.

Melinda Gassaway, a former editor of The Sentinel-Record, presented the Melinda Gassaway Journalism Award to Benjamin Alejandro Romero of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, while Jean Lacefield presented the Bob Freeman Leadership Award to Alix Frazier of Hot Springs World Class High School. Scott Dews, president of the Oaklawn Foundation Board of Directors, presented the Darrell and Shirley Meyer Scholarship to Dylan Wasson.

Four-time scholarship winner Karl Lowry, the keynote speaker, discussed the value of education and the role it has played in his life and his family's lives.



