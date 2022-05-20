Pea Ridge school employees to receive $1,000 bonus

PEA RIDGE -- Numerous personnel changes were made at the last School Board meeting for three of the current School Board members. President Jeff Neil, Jenny Wood and Sandy Button are not seeking reelection.

Board members approved a $1,000 bonus for all school employees during the meeting. They approved expending $350,000 for the bonuses, which includes benefits and matching taxes.

"Our teachers and staff have worked extremely hard this year, even harder than in 2020," Keith Martin said. "There were more student and staff absences. That created difficulties and stress. I'm excited to be able to recommend this as a sign of appreciation and gratitude.

"They've done an outstanding job," he said. The recommendation was unanimously approved.

The board also:

• Approved resignations from certified personnel Sherry Rickard, junior high; Amanda Cruikshank, junior high; Lori Johnson, intermediate school; Jeremy Edwards, junior high; Kenna Staats, high school; Megan Lawrence, intermediate school; Samantha Trent, primary school; Hannah Bullard, junior high; and Dalas Warr, junior high.

• Approved resignations from classified personnel Shawn Arena, evening custodian; Esparanza Toldeo, evening custodian; Jeannie Marlow, middle school instructional aide; Forrest Roth, middle school instructional aide; and Emily Hartenbower, junior high nurse.

• Approved employment of certified personnel Emily Clubbs, primary school special education teacher; Ashley DiFilore, primary school kindergarten teacher; Miranda Dickey, junior high science teacher; Linsey Futrell, intermediate school literacy teacher; Lindsey Gerdes, intermediate school math teacher; Kyle Nix, junior high English teacher; Megan Ballard, intermediate school literacy teacher; Madelynn Masanelli, intermediate school math teacher; Tracie Bellinger, junior high English teacher; and Thomas Hubbard, intermediate school special education teacher.

• Approved employment of classified personnel Troy Walker, general maintenance, district; Rebecca Johnson, primary school instructional aide (hearing specialist); Aleisha Barrios, high school food service: Tara Wilson, Ricky Sparks and Casey Buttry, junior high food service; Daisy Salinas, ESL aide, district; Anna Spruiell, high school evening custodian; and Deedra Wickham, junior high instructional aide (physical education).

• Approved position changes for Taylor Jackson, counselor, to junior high; Laura Baker, science/social studies, middle school; and Leonard Ogden, to principal, high school.

Upon the recommendation of Martin, the board approved new instructional positions.